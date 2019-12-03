Age: 18
School: Huntington High School
College/professional plans: I plan to attend a four-year university and get a degree in engineering and robotics.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? We were competing at the world championship for Vex Robotics. Some of my teammates took a lunch break while we organized our pit area. Instead of buying food, they bought 30 rubber ducks and hot sauce.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Facebook. I don’t use it often, but you can find some good deals on Marketplace.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake. It was my dad’s graduation song back in 1989, and it comes from a great era of music.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? There are a few meals that seem to be made with too many preservatives. I would add food with real ingredients.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? I live in Zavalla. I would describe it as a small, patriotic and country town. You can see the huge American flag waving at the top of the hill near Main Street. The topography of the town is very unique.
Have you changed since freshman year? Absolutely. I’ve been faced with adversity both inside and outside of the classroom. This has been one of many factors that have motivated me to take initiative and be a leader.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would want people to be more receptive of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I would also make bass boats cheaper.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Always stay humble and kind. Don’t procrastinate or sweat the small stuff. Always give the glory to God.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Albritton has been my robotics teacher through all four years of high school. She has inspired me to be creative and to strive to develop a highly moral character through her teaching and actions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.