Age: 17
School: Diboll High School
College/professional plans: Attend Angelina College to become a diesel mechanic.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? The food fight from when I was a freshman.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Snapchat. I have met so many people from different towns to different states.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Time Marches On” by Tracy Lawrence because it goes through life from birth to death.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? Everything. I would like to have home-cooked food.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? The basic small town. We’ve got two places to eat and ride around for fun.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes, I have become more involved in the FFA and put working on my future so I can support a family.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? If I had to change one thing about the world I would get rid of politics.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Study harder and make the grades.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mr. Menefee has taught me everything from life lessons to welding and and has pushed me to do better in the stuff that I love.
