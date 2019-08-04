As the county continues to work on its fiscal year 2020 budget, payment for court-appointed attorney services remains a fee the county cannot control.
The Sixth Amendment of the Constitution provides the accused in criminal prosecutions the right to a speedy public trial and the assistance of defense counsel so that no one will have to defend him or herself.
In Texas, each county must set its own rules and requirements for court-appointed attorneys, with some statewide mandates affecting all counties. As of August 2019, Angelina County has nine court-appointed attorneys, and it has been some time since the county has hired a new one, according to state District Judge Bob Inselmann.
“In order to be court-appointed you have to go through an application process,” Inselmann said. “First you have to sit second chair on some jury trials. You have to have a certain number of first chair jury trials. You want to have a lawyer with some experience.”
Angelina County court-appointed attorneys must maintain a minimum of six hours of continuing legal education a year and must be certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Court-appointed attorneys must also report to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission each year.
Additionally, it is the duty of an appointed attorney to maintain a place of business with a phone answered by a receptionist or answering service through normal business hours weekdays. A fax number is also required in Angelina County.
Court-appointed attorneys in the county are divvied up into three main categories: A, B and C.
Category A is a list of attorneys eligible to be appointed to first- and second-degree felony cases. Category B is for third-degree and state jail felonies. Category C is for misdemeanor cases. Inselmann said most misdemeanor cases do not need a court-appointed attorney because they are often resolved without trial. To qualify for a category, a court-appointed attorney needs a certain amount of experience.
“It’s difficult sometimes for a new attorney to meet the requirements to take felony cases,” said Al Charanza, a local attorney who has served as a court-appointed attorney since 2003.
Capital felony, capital appellate and juvenile trial court-appointed attorneys are also a part of their own categories with separate requirements. A court-appointed attorney is also unable to be appointed to more than two capital murder cases per calendar year, with some exceptions.
Court appointed attorneys are also expected to contact their client within two days. During weekdays, deputy clerk Robert Cedillo and Inselmann work to assign court-appointed attorneys to those recently charged.
“Every morning I get an email at about 6:45 with the list of people who have been arrested the prior day,” Cedillo said. “I check if they’ve had cases here before, if they had felonies, I see which attorney they were appointed prior, and write that down for Judge Inselmann so he can have that information when he talks to them over video.”
Inselmann speaks with recently charged inmates at the county jail who have yet to bond out via streaming. Those who bond out have their assignments made at the courthouse. The county keeps a rotating list of attorneys as a reminder of any upcoming or important cases a court-appointed attorney may have assigned. Inselmann also considers if an attorney has represented a defendant in the past.
“Normally I ask if they got along with that attorney,” he said. “If they have, I’ll usually appoint that attorney, because at least they’ve had some sort of relationship.
“Realistically, when you look at a first-degree felony case, you look at a handful of lawyers that we are appointing, but we do it on a rotational basis. In some cases a lawyer is in trial for a bigger case so he may not be able to see the defendant for some time, so we appoint someone else.”
The majority of defendants in felony cases ask for a court-appointed attorney according to Inselmann. Charanza said he gets anywhere between three and five cases assigned to him in a week.
For non-capital trials, appointed counsel is paid $75 per hour for all documented time spent on the case. Judges are able to evaluate an attorney’s time spent on a case to ensure it was spent to a reasonable degree.
“Once your case is complete then you send a fee sheet to the presiding judge,” Charanza said. ”The judge has to approve the fee. It is then sent to the county treasurer for payment. The court-appointed attorney fees are approved as part of the treasurer’s report at the commissioners meetings.”
Additionally, the county pays $250 to $350 in cases that are resolved in an uncontested disposition or guilty plea for adults, and $200 in juvenile cases.
“Some counties pay more to draw criminal defense attorneys to take cases in their county because they have a lack of criminal defense attorneys in their county,” Charanza said.
“There’s plenty of work to be done. Cases will need to be filed and people need representation.”
Payment for hours spent and pleas aren’t the only costs to the county. Payment is also made for investigative and expert expenses in order to keep the field at an even level for court-appointed attorneys and the state.
“It balances the playing field,” Charanza said. “Otherwise the government would have the advantage. It has greatly assisted me when I’ve needed investigators and experts.”
In some instances, a court-appointed attorney can make an interim statement for payment in long-running cases. Charanza, for example, said he makes such statements rarely, but has made three in the case of Billie Jean Cuttler, who has had her capital case active since last 2015.
Payment must be made for the numerous hours of work court-appointed attorneys make toward each case. Clients themselves do not pay the court-appointed attorneys. Instead, the county covers the cost out of the district court’s budget. Those who get probation in their case may have a term to reimburse the county for the costs of their court-appointed attorney.
“That’s the one thing in our budget we can’t control,” Inselmann said. “You have a murder case? The county may spend $10,000 on a court-appointed attorney.”
