The Texas State Forest Festival wrapped up its 35th year on Sunday with mini horse races, a karate exhibit and performances by the Forest Festival Pageant winners and Susan’s Studio of Dance.
Over the span of five days, around 13,000 people attended the festival and enjoyed a number of events, competitions and a vast array of fair food.
After last year’s Forest Festival was plagued by rain for all five days, Tara Watson-Watkins, president and CEO of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, said the team was prepared for bad weather and knew exactly what to do this year.
It ended up being “a great week,” she said. “We had some bad weather to begin with, but we lucked out and were blessed to have beautiful weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
Big hits for this year were the traditional carnival and petting zoo.
The Murrell family was just one that came for the dance performance, but spent the rest of their Sunday riding rides and petting furry animals. A couple new additions this year for extra entertainment included live music every night and the brand new beer garden.
“You can sit in there, listen to the music, eat and have a beer,” Watson-Watkins said. “We want to make sure that this remains a family-friendly event, and if alcohol is available, that it’s done in the right way, not out in front of everyone, but in a secured location.”
Both the nightly live music and the beer garden were popular attractions that will be sure to return next year.
