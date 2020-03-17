Age: 18
School: Diboll High School
College/professional plans: Go to Texas A&M University and study computer engineering.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? My funniest memory is when my coach put pads on and went up against one of my teammates and put him on his back. The whole team was laughing.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Twitter because you can learn a lot of things and see funny posts at the same time.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins because it makes you realize how quickly time goes and to appreciate the good times.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would allow more drinks because I’m always thirsty. Other than that, the menu is decent.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? We have probably four fast food places and one real restaurant. We’re a small town. It’s OK though because everybody knows each another. We’re highly involved in school activities and community events.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes, I believe I have changed.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would want the change that eliminates violence and hatred toward each other.
What advice would you give your freshman self? To not stress about all of the homework, projects and after school practice because if you just try, it’ll all get done.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? My athletic coach, Coach Morrison, has inspired me to “do things right” no matter what everyone else says. To “stay on the straight and narrow.”
