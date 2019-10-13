Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on students’ financial literacy. The second part of the series will run Sunday, Oct. 20.
A nationally representative survey of college students conducted by WalletHub shows 30% of students grade their financial knowledge at a C or less.
The results of the study were not surprising, WalletHub CEO Odysseas Papadimitriou said.
“Unfortunately, I am not surprised that 1 in 10 students think credit cards are free money, considering the current state of financial literacy education,’’ Papadimitriou said, referring to another finding from the survey. ‘‘Schools aren’t teaching money management, at least not nearly enough, and many parents are actually more comfortable talking about sex than money.’’
However, each high school in Angelina County has a financial literacy program of some kind, whether compulsory or optional.
Lufkin High School offers two different optional courses — money matters and financial literacy.
“Our school is required to offer financial literacy, but students take it as an elective,” said Shelly Slaton, Lufkin High School assistant principal of instruction and curriculum. “We also teach accounting and accounting II, but those are electives also.”
Zavalla High School offers personal financial literacy — a one-semester course that focuses on understanding interest, avoiding and eliminating credit card debt, understanding the rights and responsibilities of renting or buying a home, managing money to make the transition from renting a home to home ownership, and more.
Diboll High School offers financial literacy through its business information management program that is mandatory for all students.
Hudson High School teaches an optional personal financial literacy class and a mandatory economics class with a financial literacy section facilitated by the nonprofit organization Junior Achievement.
Pineywoods Community Academy offers a financial math class. Huntington High School has a class called Dollars and Sense with principles incorporated from Dave Ramsey.
Central High School has a personal financial literacy course offered, as well as a career tech course called Money Matters. They are both optional courses, but economics is mandatory.
Central’s economics class, taught by Becky Reed, covers a wide range of the finance world, from simple everyday things like filing taxes to more complex topics like the stock market.
Throughout the year, seniors create what Reed refers to as the Book of Life. In the Book of Life, students take notes on everything from how to fill out their taxes to what it means to opt in or opt out on a debit card.
“These are my people, and I really need them to be able to take care of themselves,” Reed said. “They just don’t have enough people who know or take time to tell them. When they leave me, I want them to be OK.”
However, practical application is going to be the key element to unlock understanding, Reed said. Students will leave her class with a basic understanding, but for many, it will take actually being faced with these situations for them to fully understand their lessons.
For some students, that is happening already.
Seventeen-year-old Trinity Winters just recently got her first job and was faced with filling out an IRS Form W-4.
“If Mrs. Reed wouldn’t have let me know the week before, I wouldn’t have known how to (fill out the W-4),” Trinity said. “I’ve learned a lot of new stuff in here.”
The things Trinity is learning in this class help her in real life, she said. She hopes to get a better understanding of budgeting and saving as the year goes on.
Reed begins her class with current events. Some of those events are just important to the world, and some tie into the day’s lesson. She uses real world examples like Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla and founder and CEO of Space X, creating an uproar on Twitter and influencing Tesla stock prices, which resulted in his being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Then she uses humorous examples like Reed Coffee Inc. — the venture of a retired teacher selling coffee in the bed of her truck.
Her class is full of question and answer, informative handouts and key points that students furiously paste or scribble in their Books of Life. Reed said that she often wishes she had more time to relay information to her students.
The relatability of Reed’s class is great, 18-year-old Zach Randall said.
“She makes her presentations really relatable, I think,” Zach said. “That really surprised me.”
The class, as a whole, is filled with important information that no one in the class really knew, and they appreciate it because of how helpful it is, Zach said. He said that also makes it much easier to pay attention to Reed’s class over other classes.
Seventeen-year-old Heather Harris said most students’ parents don’t talk about finances with them, so Reed’s class is invaluable.
“This class makes me feel prepared,” she said. “Most of our classes are just schoolwork. This gives us a piece of preparation to go out there with.”
This is something that Brad Morris, a financial adviser and the director of marketing and business development for The Advanced Financial Group, agrees with.
“It really is an eye-opener when you step out of the umbrella of mom and dad, and you’re looking life in the face, and you’re like — what do I do?” he said.
Morris said some parents come from a generation that did not discuss finances, but children often need some sort of guidance from both parents and educators.
One thing that parents could do is to sit down with their kids and teach them what a budget is, he said. To make it a little more comfortable, he said budget talks don’t have to involve real salaries.
“Parents don’t have to give real figures, but they could at least sit down with their kids and say, here’s what a budget looks like,” Morris said. “Give them fictitious numbers, and then, once that child gets that first job, have that child create their own budget based off that income.”
The world is moving to a cashless society, Reed said. So it is important for students to learn ways to physically keep track of their spending because one day they might not be able to watch that $100 break.
“Try using cash,” Morris said. “When you use cash to pay for something, you feel it a lot more. … It takes discipline, and that’s the key. You’ve got to be willing to make sacrifices on things that are nonessential.”
For example, don’t go late on your water bill or skip a rent payment. Cut back on the amount of times you eat out and eat a few more meals at home, he said.
“Poor financial literacy in the U.S. has gotten to the point that more than 2 million college students (1 in 10) believe credit cards are free money,” said Diana Polk, communications manager for the personal finance website WalletHub.
Morris describes a credit card as a contract between a person and a credit company to pay back, with interest, whatever a person spends using the line of credit.
“The thing about credit is, whatever you use that credit card for, you’re going to pay it back,” Morris said. “You’ve got to use it wisely.”
The best scenario for credit is to monitor the spending and to pay it back as soon as you receive the bill because it is easy to lose track and get behind, Morris said.
Personally, Morris uses his credit cards for routine payments like gas and groceries.
However, financial planning comes down to building a solid budget and sticking with it, Morris said.
“The first thing you should do (when becoming financially independent) is build a budget,” he said. “When you build a budget, you look at what (money) you’re bringing home, what your expenses are and then you budget in key items.”
In the Wallet Hub survey, 14% of students said they would rather miss a payment than a party. Morris said there is a way to budget in parties, to make a plan for entertainment.
“Budget for that entertainment,” he said. “Budget for that fun. Let that be a part of your budget. But once you’ve used that money for the month, it’s not there until the next month.”
There are many ways to create a budget — from the older methods like the envelope system to newer methods like templates on Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word or the Google suite, he said.
“Some people need to see that,” he said. “Oh, I’m spending this much money at this place? Then priorities will change.”
In a balanced budget, expenses have to equal income. However, Morris said it is also important to make some sacrifices for savings, whether it be for emergencies or to make some capital for large purchases like a vehicle.
The ultimate goal, however, is to stick to the budget you give yourself, Morris said.
“I know it’s going to be tough,” he said. “There’s going to be months that your electric bill is going to be higher than you anticipated, but if you’re willing to sacrifice and stick to a budget, that’s going to be a firm foundation for you, financially, later on.”
Though their primary goal is investment, the financial advisers at The Advanced Financial Group are willing to sit down with anyone and answer their questions, Morris said.
