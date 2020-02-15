After 38 years, Charlotte Wagstaff is still shocked by her husband’s eccentric love of her and Valentine’s Day.
She sent him off to work Friday morning, wondering if he’d come through as he has in years past. She was planning to get together with a girl from her church to plan a baby shower.
“I kind of wondered about this early on, because it is a pattern now,” she said. “I really thought he’d gone to work.”
With James Wagstaff and trophy in tow, the Nacogdoches group Heart of the Pines Chorus surprised Charlotte on Friday at Standpipe Coffee House.
“This is our fourth year I’ve had them do this and I always try to arrange it to where she’s really surprised,” James said. “It’s kind of a joke — some guys give their wives flowers or chocolate, I gave her a trophy.”
He said she’s been nominated as the No. 1 trophy wife for nearly 40 years and it was about time that he recognized her for what she meant to him.
Charlotte said this is the craziest thing her husband has done for her. She was thrilled to find her name engraved on the trophy and said it would sit on her mantle so she could remind him of it when she wanted to.
“Anytime I need to remind him about the trash or putting the lid down on the toilet, I’m going to point right at it and say ‘Look, I’m trophy wife of the year,’” she said.
The chorus group is a part of Sweet Adelines International group and sings at a variety of events for private groups, churches and fundraisers. Their Valentine’s trips are a part of a major fundraiser, Wendy Harkrider, a singer in the group said.
Friday morning they began their escapades by singing for the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. They also hit a doctor’s office and a couple of nursing homes and schools. They use Valentine’s Day as a form of fundraiser
“This is just a fun thing for us,” Harkrider said. “Getting to share our love of song with whoever wants to hear it. We just have so much fun doing it.”
The group also extended the invitation for anyone interested in singing with them. It’s a great way to learn to sing, Harkrider said.
