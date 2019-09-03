Employees’ emphasis on airport improvements has opened access to additional state programs to help finance continued work.
Earlier this year, the Angelina County Airport was recognized as the most improved in the state by the Texas Department of Transportation for 2018.
Airport manager Gary Letney said the award recognized the airport’s $2.5 million investment to transform its facility. He also said work done by the Experimental Aircraft Association was important.
He said winning the award helped the airport make better connections with those who control the grant funding. Those connections could lead to even more improvements down the road, he said.
“Before they would not have known about us There are 300 airports in the state of Texas,” he said.
One example is the state has moved the airport up on the list for those being added to the Aviation Capital Improvements Program.
The airport applied for a grant to set up a game fence to keep dogs and deer off the runways and to extend two runways, one for safety and one for expansion, Letney said. They hope to be awarded $1.38 million around May 2020 for these projects.
“They know we’re ready to work,” he said. “This is a three-year program — they plan you in three years in advance. It would have been 2022 before we were considered. But they had some money available and they knew we would do it.”
It also helped that the project was primarily related to safety, he said. The current lack of game fence presents a major safety concern for pilots coming in because many animals will walk the runways at night or during the day.
“These people that come in at night say you start worrying about that about 30 miles away — you know you’re going to have to get into Lufkin at night,” Letney said.
The airport turns into a sort of safe haven for deer, especially during hunting season, and they don’t want it to be, he said. There are also houses near the airport whose residents allow their dogs to roam loose. He said airport employees have found dogs on the runways, too.
“This game fence is vastly important,” he said.
Because it wasn’t originally in the long-term plan, the state will conduct a wildlife study to justify the grant, he said. But he believes they won’t have any problem doing so.
The state also approached Letney about a new pilot program on Aug. 24. The Statewide Airport Pavement Maintenance Program is designed to test if a well-built airport benefits more from several small grants that go toward minor improvements or if a complete overhaul every few years is better for the airport.
Before the maintenance project, the airport struggled because of the amount of work they had to be done, he said. The state was considering shutting down the airport because of its state of disrepair until changes could be made.
Letney said a grant helped airport workers make repairs and correct maintenance issues that eventually led to the state award.
“They’re trying to show that if they perform small maintenance jobs here and there, that it ends up being cheaper, not only for the state, but the (Federal Aircraft Association),” he said. “It stretches their dollars and keeps us in good shape.”
The maintenance program grant is a 90-10 split, with the FAA paying the 90%, which is unusual for an airport grant, Letney said. He said it’s usually a 50-50 split for small projects, except in certain circumstances.
“With this, they take smaller jobs,” he said. “Minor pavement repair where they have to remove certain sections or restriping certain areas on the runways.”
These types of repairs can add up, he said. But with this program it might be possible to do a $100,000 project for $10,000.
It may be a few years before the airport sees the money because it’s in good shape already, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.