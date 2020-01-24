The Coalition Inc. and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office have continued to perform minor sting operations in the area.
These minor sting operations target local businesses that sell tobacco. During the operations, a decoy minor under the age of 18 working with the sheriff’s office goes to local businesses and attempts to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
Last year, state laws raised the age limit to purchase tobacco products to 21. Despite this, the decoys used in the operation were under the age of 18 as retailers may still be updating current practices and training employees, the a press release from The Coalition states.
A total of 146 businesses were involved in the most recent grouping of operations. Of those, 14 sold tobacco products, e-cigarettes included, to the minor decoys.
The businesses that sold tobacco products to the decoys include:
■ JR Food Mart at 1114 E. Denman Ave. in Lufkin
■ Big’s 3812 at 4609 state Highway 103 east in Lufkin
■ Dollar General Store No. 6593 at 6975 state Highway 94 in Lufkin
■ Vapor World at 4600 S. Medford Drive in Lufkin
■ Diboll Depot at 1605 N. Temple Drive in Diboll
■ Midway No. 29 at 3008 Atkinson Drive in Lufkin
■ Homer Mini Mart at 7075 U.S. Highway 69 south in Lufkin
■ Brookshire Brothers No. 35 at 221 N. Temple Drive in Diboll
■ Little Boots at 101 U.S. Highway 69 south in Huntington
■ Family Dollar Store No. 08300 at 3676 U.S. Highway 69 south in Lufkin
■ A Deel’s Truck Stop at 3889 U.S. Highway 69 north in Lufkin
■ Super S Food Mart at 702 Southwood Drive in Lufkin
■ 69 Kountry Store at 10941 U.S. Highway 69 north in Pollok
■ Dollar General Store No. 9776 at 2606 U.S. Highway 69 north in Lufkin
The Coalition commended the businesses that did not sell tobacco to the minor decoy. A complete list of the businesses that were under compliance can be found at The Coalition’s local Facebook page.
