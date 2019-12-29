Editor’s note: This is one in an occasional series of stories on health-related challenges facing Angelina County residents.
While Angelina County ranks 34 out of 244 counties in clinical care, its health outcomes rank 202 out of 244, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Program’s County Health Rankings & Roadmaps.
On the same note, the county’s length of life sits at 159, quality of life at 216 and health behaviors at 244 of 244 counties statewide. Health behaviors affecting that number were: smoking, obesity, food environment index, physical inactivity, access to exercise opportunities, excessive drinking, alcohol-impaired driving deaths, sexually transmitted infections and teen births.
Over the last 12 months, The Lufkin Daily News has conducted six investigations into the largest health concerns the county and region faces and what care options are available for residents. This included a look at obesity, mental health, heart health, drug abuse, diabetes, cancer and infant mortality.
Many in Lufkin have access to full service doctor’s offices — even those for low-income and impoverished people — and can receive annual check-ups, preventative treatments and regular treatment for chronic diseases.
However, consistently, the issue of a lack of access for residents at the farthest ends of the county remained a prevalent discussion throughout each interview with healthcare professionals throughout 2019.
The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion lists a lack of access to transportation and access to mass media, technology and the internet as social health determinants.
“Regular health exams and tests can help find problems before they start,” the Center for Disease Control says on its website. “They also can help find problems early, when your chances for treatment and cure are better. By getting the right health services, screenings and treatments, you are taking steps that help your chances for living a longer, healthier life.”
Outside of Lufkin, there is a dentist, a clinic and two doctors in Huntington; one small clinic in Zavalla; a dentist, a clinic and a Women, Infants and Children center in Diboll; and a chiropractor in Pollok.
Bringing doctors to rural regions is one of the efforts that state Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) is engaged in to promote better access, he said. He recently had a bill passed and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott that would encourage students to move to local areas during their residency in hopes that they will stay in the area after finishing.
“Really, it’s not a be-all end-all but it’s a step in the right direction in dealing with this crisis we face in rural East Texas,” Ashby said. “I’ve got some ideas looking forward in next session. ... But at the end of the day I think it’s important that representatives at our state and federal level … do all that we can. And to recognize that this is one of the greatest problems we’re facing in rural America and certainly in rural Texas.”
Transportation
“Transportation is an issue with many of the individuals and families who are provided services through the Health District,” said Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw.
“The Health District’s WIC Program has satellite clinics in Diboll, Huntington and Zavalla and are at these sites several times a month to provide WIC services to families in those communities.”
For any other needs, county residents need to find their way to Lufkin.
In their November of 2017 study, the American Hospital Association said that every year, 3.6 million Americans don’t receive medical care because of transportation issues, whether it’s a lack of vehicle access, long distances to healthcare facilities, transportation costs or policies that affect travel.
Data USA, a comprehensive website and visualization engine of public U.S. government data, said that on average, households in Angelina County have two to three vehicles. However, half of Angelina County residents would end up spending between 20% and 35% of their yearly income on transportation, the United Way reported in 2018.
More than half of Angelina County residents couldn’t afford to live in the area in 2016 despite 32% of them not being classified as impoverished by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United Way reported.
The UW report highlighted a group of households or individuals known as ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. For a single person to be ALICE they would be making up to $19,488 yearly. For two adults, one infant and one preschooler, the household would make up to $49,716 yearly with the added costs of childcare.
In Angelina County, for a single person to live on the “Household Survival Budget,” the person can spend no more than $553 for housing, $55 on technology and $322 a month on transportation. For a family, that is $726 a month on housing, $644 on transportation — which includes car payment, insurance, gas and maintenance — and $75 on technology.
And for the 19% of Angelina County’s residents living at or below the bureau’s poverty threshold, that budget becomes more restricted.
The UW also said that for areas where it’s available, public transportation takes up only about 7% of an ALICE or below household threshold. But public transportation is only accessible in Lufkin and Diboll.
“As of right now, there is nothing we can do to help,” Jo Penn, the media representative for the Brazos Transit District, said.
But the district has been working with Judge Don Lymbery and other regional county judges to find a solution, she said. However, any future development does rely on obtaining funding from local, state and federal resources, she said.
“It’s hard because there are a lot of rural counties that we don’t service,” Penn said. “But it’s on our radar and we understand there is a problem and are trying to help, but it comes down to funding.”
Broadband/fiber
A Deep East Texas Council of Governments broadband study conducted in 2019 found that while there are efforts to bring physicians to rural areas, one of the best options is to increase access to broadband.
“Rural telehealth is a broadband-enabled solution that can greatly impact rural communities in both hospital and pharmacy savings through medical specialist sharing as well as consumer savings in commuter costs and lost wage hours,” the DETCOG study said. “Telehealth, however, requires high speed internet to transfer complex medical files, images, and real time medical professional communication.”
A lack of access to high speed internet is more and more being considered an essential element to a healthy life. It is listed as one of the biggest social determinants of health by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.
The DETCOG study also found that there are areas in the region which are severely underserved by local broadband providers. This is despite the Federal Communications Commission data which comes from providers overstating their service, said DETCOG regional planner Bob Bashaw in a March interview.
There is access to some cable networks throughout the county, but access to fiber is limited to Lufkin and the surrounding area, Suddenlink’s “Broadband Now” website shows.
“While cable is definitely capable of providing speeds that meet the needs of the average user today, only fiber is future-proofed for the applications of the next decade,” said Suddenlink Communications representative Tyler Cooper.
“Especially as it relates to telehealth, fiber has the ability to offer gigabit speeds that may become essential for things like tele-doc services and even remote surgery.”
DETCOG is working now to encourage the further development of fiber internet regionally and looking for grant funding that will help that process move forward. But executive director Lonnie Hunt has continually reminded local leaders that making internet access a more universally accessible tool will likely take much of the next decade, if not longer.
