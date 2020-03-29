The history of the city of Hudson can be traced back to a small community school in the 1800s.
Ruth Peavy Penn conducted a study into the history of Hudson schools for a thesis paper for Stephen F. Austin State University. She wrote that the community school of 1880 was at a remote location to the majority of families because of sparse settlement.
W.H. Bonner deeded four acres of land to the Methodist church and school, and a two-story building originally designed for a Masonic hall served as both. It burned in 1892 and another was built 100 yards from the old site.
Students who lived too far away to walk and did not have access to a better form of transportation went without education in the one-room schoolhouse.
“While local transportation was composed of the wagon and other team-drawn conveyances, horseback and walking, it was the latter that the majority of the students were compelled to use,” Penn wrote. “Despite this inconvenience, there was a high rate of attendance during the short school term, even during inclement weather.”
Any person could take a state exam after completing the seventh grade to become a teacher. However, salaries were paid in accordance with the “negligible cost of living” in the rural sections, and teachers often had to buy their own supplies, so the teaching profession was an unattractive career, Penn wrote.
“An added disadvantage was the fact that rural communities, for the most part, were not educational minded,” she wrote. “The idea that the forefathers had made livelihoods, reared families and otherwise been useful citizens, with little or no education, was more prevalent than that of promoting educational advancement.”
Despite that sentiment, additional schools were needed by 1900, so the Dunn and Harroway schools were built. In 1916, the school was relocated near state Highway 94 on a tract of land purchased from Ed Channeworth for $35.
With the growth of students came the improvement of facilities, and students now had access to a two-room structure with single- and double-desks, blackboard, textbooks and other effects provided by the state.
“The school was taking its place, not only as an educational tool, but also as the center of community activity,” Penn wrote.
The two-teacher staff could not provide students with sufficient routine classroom and extracurricular activities, so parents often assumed the responsibility of seasonal school programs. The programs involved plays, recitals, pantomimes and more.
“Parents and other adults of the community were drawn into actual participation in such school-sponsored events as ‘school vs. community’ spelling bees, arithmetic matches, sports events and other activities,” she wrote.
Parents also attended events like community box suppers, lectures or “speakings, and political elections at the schoolhouse,’’ which Penn said helped to blend the pupil-adult relationships and stimulate interest in school.
Despite the amount of growth at this time, the Hudson schools only went through middle school, so only students whose families could arrange transportation to Lufkin High School could pursue higher education.
The school moved to its current location on the south side of Highway 94 in 1928. It started with six acres of land deeded to the school by W.F. Peavy. Providence District, Peavy Switch District, Narroway District, Bethlehem District, Chancy Switch District and Happy Hour District were united with the Hudson Consolidated Common School District in 1930.
“The Land of the Little Angel,” a history of Angelina County written by the Angelina County Historical Survey Committee in 1975, states that Hudson’s residents have always been agriculturally oriented, “producing some of the best crops and finest cattle in Angelina County.”
Until the 1960s, only a few stores and businesses were located in the community. Hudson was incorporated in 1966 with J.B. Jordan serving as the first mayor.
The district became Hudson Independent School District in 1970 so that property valuations might be raised above those values set by the Angelina County Tax Board, Penn wrote.
“This was intended to provide more revenue for the school district,” she wrote. “Also, it is evident that patrons pay their school taxes more readily at the school tax office than they would pay them at the Angelina County Tax Office.”
From then on, there was steady growth in the district. It added four more buses, a hot lunch program, buildings and more.
The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department formed in 1974. A second station was added in 1983.
The city of Hudson added a garbage service in the late 1990s and a police department in 2000. The city operated out of the fire department until it moved to offices on Mt. Carmel Road. It moved to the old Trout House on state Highway 94 in 2019.
