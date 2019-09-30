BURKE — Onlookers on the second day of the 2019 Angelina County AirFest included some fresh faces and a lot of people who came back to get another look.
Calvin Cooper and his daughter Ashlyn, 5, came to Saturday’s night show. They returned Sunday and even took a helicopter ride at the event.
“I saw the cows and the goats, but I only loved the goats,” Ashlyn said about her ride in the sky.
Tobin Wells, who described himself as an airplane buff, came back out on Sunday after going to the airport for Saturday’s show.
“It’s really cool, I love it,” he said. “I like to watch the jets ... they’re phenomenal,” Wells said while watching pilot Randy Ball fly his jet just below the speed of sound.
The show also was popular with veterans from all branches of the military.
Rob Stewart — “like the singer, but with less hair,” he said — is an Air Force veteran who used to work on airplanes similar to those on display during the AirFest.
“This is heaven.’’ he said. ‘‘That’s why I went into the Air Force, stuff flying, making noise, it’s great.”
The day featured performances by the airplane pilots. In addition to the planes, there was shopping, face painting, food trucks and helicopter rides for attendees to enjoy.
AirFest organizer Brian Crews said the whole weekend held good weather, good food, a good show and all for a great cause.
The AirFest raises money for the nonprofit organization Toys for Tots. The campaign works to provide toys for less fortunate children in Angelina and Trinity counties at Christmas.
“We have a large list to fill.’’ Crews said. ‘‘Many times people think about the younger children and they don’t bring anything for the older kids. So we take the money that’s received and go out and buy toys for the older kids, or for a particular age group or gender where we may be short on toys.
“The more money we make, the more we can help,” he said in the days leading up to the show. “That’s the purpose of the air show.”
