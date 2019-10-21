Woodland Heights Medical Center celebrated its sixth year of having a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Deep East Texas Sunday afternoon with a carnival-themed celebration at Shelton’s Place attended by families who have been affected by the NICU.
The event was described as a big reunion between families, nurses, and doctors who cared for them in their critical time of need. Registered Nurse and the NICU coordinator for Woodland Heights Medical Center, Brittany Ramsey shared her love for what she does day in and day out.
“I was there the day they opened. I will never leave probably. They have my heart. I love it.”
Similar to Ramsey, Dr. Linda Chase, medical director for the NICU, also has a deep love for what she does each day. Chase teared up when explaining why she chose to go into the field of neonatology more than 30 years ago. She talked about how while still in school, she observed a doctor who cared deeply for his patients and the families affected.
“We had a teenage girl, where we could tell on the ultrasound that the baby would have a lot of problems ... the baby had very serious heart defects and we couldn’t save it. The mom wasn’t his patient, the baby was his patient, but he was just so amazing working with her. She walked into that whole situation a teenage girl ... and walked out of that a woman. He changed her life. ... I was like, ‘I have to do that.’”
More than 800 babies have been taken care of since the opening of Woodland Height’s NICU six years ago. Previously, there was no NICU within more than 100 miles from the community. Families would have to figure out expenses, time off of work and transportation to travel to larger surrounding cities, including Houston.
Amy and Steve Donahoe have a now 6-year-old son, Caleb, who spent time in the NICU following a scary birth experience. Amy said she had a completely normal pregnancy, but when it came time to deliver Caleb, the cord was wrapped around his neck.
Following an emergency C-section, “he just went into shock. When he was born he wasn’t breathing, he had no heart rate. They did CPR for about ten minutes and were about to intubate him when he started breathing on his own. ... We were blessed to be there.”
The Donahoes talked about how they look forward to this NICU celebration every year, as it gives them a place to reconnect with the nurses who had helped them so much during that time.
