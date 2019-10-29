The trial of a man charged with prostitution/solicitation of a minor began Monday.
Gayle William Gorden Jr., 58, appeared before state District Judge Bob Inselmann alongside his attorney Al Charanza as his jury trial began. Assistant District Attorney Amber Bewley is prosecuting the case.
In opening arguments, Bewley went over the circumstances of Gorden’s arrest. Charanza argued that his client had been entrapped.
The first witness called by the state was Texas Department of Public Safety agent Heith White, who explained how he had put up an ad on Craigslist under the pseudonym of a 16-year-old girl named “Heather” who lied about her age to be able to use the website, which normally requires users to be 18.
After Gorden messaged White’s ad on Craigslist, White told Gorden that the Heather pseudonym was 16 and asked Gorden if he wanted to maintain contact on a different social media platform, Kik. The messages Gorden and White made to each other were shared for the jury.
As they communicated, White used a photo of a consenting police officer from when she was younger to lead Gorden to believe Heather was indeed a young girl. The girl had braces in the photo.
Eventually, White asked if Gorden wanted to be Heather’s “sugar daddy.” They continued to speak, and eventually Gorden propositioned Heather to meet him at a gas station in Lufkin after school so he could pay her $100 for sex. He also sent a picture of the $100 bill, which had the same serial number as a $100 bill Gorden had on his person following his arrest.
During the arrest, White said Gorden deleted the Kik app from his cellphone. Footage of Gorden’s questioning with investigators was played for the jury; Gorden said he didn’t know Heather was 16, but remembered other details from the same message White sent that said she was.
When questioned on the subject, White said Gorden was one of several men, about 50, to message the initial post on Craigslist. Most stopped contact upon learning “Heather” was 16 years old. He said Gorden was the only who continued to pursue her for sex.
Bewley also called upon Lufkin police detective Jamie Jinkins, who extracted the cellphone data, and DPS investigator John Douglas Cortines, who assisted with the arrest to corroborate White’s testimony, before she rested her case. Charanza rested without calling witnesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.