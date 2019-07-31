Clawson Assembly of God is in the process of revamping three programs that have been a part of the church in the past.
The first is Family Camp, a day where the church challenges members to bring together friends, family and co-workers for a day full of team building games, competitions and exercises.
“It’s almost like camp for adults,” youth pastor Jordan Collard said. “In the past, people have gotten so into it, and we noticed a lot of people in our church saying that’s what got them into the church and connected with a group of believers. It was just one of those things that seemed to bring people together and get them united.”
This year’s Family Camp will be Sept. 8.
The Motorcycle Ministry is also gearing up for the year. Collard said it is a group of men and women who ride together, helping with community outreaches and events, praying over different motorcycle groups and gangs.
“It becomes like a little family,” he said. “There are actually people who bought a motorcycle for the sole purpose of getting involved with the ministry.”
The final project that is starting up again is Hell House. The project began 12 years ago, but it has been four years since the last Hell House occurred.
“On Halloween this year, I was up at the church late, and I got six or seven calls asking, ‘Ya’ll doing that Hell House this year?’” Collard said. “It got to the point where we were like, ‘This is something the community wants, it’s important, so we’re going to do it again.’”
Collard described Hell House as an interactive walk-through experience open to the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area. This year’s theme is Present Darkness.
“It’s designed to show what darkness is and what problems are going on in our society right now that people are blind to,” he said. “People either assume it’s a haunted house or they assume it’s a scare-you-into-salvation tactic, and it’s really not. It’s designed to show what’s going on, things right under our noses, evil within our society that we don’t realize.”
He cautioned families to not bring young children unless they think they can handle intense scenes dealing with topics like domestic abuse, sex trafficking, riots and more.
“There’s even a religion scene talking about people in the church that claim to be Christians but spew hatred,” Collard said.
Collard has attended Clawson for 13 or 14 years, and he experienced Hell House from the inside and out.
“For the first few years, I remember walking through it and just being amazed by the production and everything,” he said. “It shows you what’s happening, and it’s just powerful to see that stuff going on in the community. As I got older, I got a chance to be a part of one.
“When I was younger, it witnessed to me, and when I was older, it really got me plugged into the church.”
Hell House will run from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 24-26 and 30-31. Individual tickets are $10, and there is an $8 rate for groups with around 15 members. The money goes toward funding the project for things like the thousands they spend just on black plastic to cover the walls.
“We’re expecting to have over 2,000 walk through,” Collard said. “The ultimate goal would be for people to come and have their eyes open to what’s going on and, if they haven’t received salvation, to receive salvation, but at the same time, just be aware and consider these things that are happening around us that we don’t pay attention to.”
In the past, some churches have joined Clawson in preparing for Hell House. Collard invited those interested in helping out in the future to contact him at 414-4673 or jordan@clawsonag.org.
For more information or to RSVP a group, call 853-2727 and ask for Hilary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.