As the summer comes to a close and August creeps in, many families are gearing up for the start of the school year.
Then comes the ever-present need for school supplies. The cost of those supplies can add up quickly, especially in families with multiple children. There are many resources in Angelina County to help families supplement the cost of supplies.
The state of Texas provides the most widespread help by offering a tax-free weekend Friday, Saturday and Aug. 11 on clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas.
The Back to School Bonanza has been around for almost 10 years, helping supply students in need with backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts, health kits, school uniforms and shoes. Students from pre-K to 12th grade can attend the bonanza on Saturday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Parents should bring proof of their child’s enrollment in a school in Angelina County (like a report card or school schedule) and their ID. Doors open at 8 a.m. for families who have pre-registered, and doors open at 10 a.m. for families who have not pre-registered. The event ends at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Robin Alderman at b2sb@juniorleagueoflufkin.org.
Timber Creek Church will be hosting a backpack giveaway at 9:30 and 11 a.m. today. The church will be giving away 600 backpacks for children who attend one of the services. Timber Creek Church is at 2021 S. John Redditt Drive.
Budget Cuts in Lufkin at 3201 S. Medford Drive will be offering $5.99 haircuts for teachers and students through Aug. 11. A typical cut is $9.99, and owner Rebecca Hartsfield said she just wanted to cut families a break as they are also paying for important things like school supplies this month.
“Everyone is trying to save, or they just can’t afford to spend $15, $20, $25 on haircuts,” Hartsfield said. “Why not try to give back and help them out?”
Diboll ISD has provided school supplies for students for about six years now. In addition, community organizations like First Methodist Church of Diboll partners with the district to offer the Back to School Bash. From 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Diboll families can come together at the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center to participate in a fair-type event where students can play games for school supplies, get hair cuts and fill out important documents on laptops provided by the school.
Huntington ISD has also announced their intention to provide school supplies for students this year.
“This was a decision our district made to help our families,” Superintendent David Flowers said. “We wanted to lift the burden off our parents and guardians. We were able to budget for these supplies, and our campus principals have ordered for their respective campuses.”
All students should still purchase a backpack and specialty items like personalized folders, and middle school and high school students also will need a binder.
