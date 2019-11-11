HUDSON — Walking down the halls of Bonner Elementary School is a little bit different after Gunner and Huxley joined the student body.
Gunner the Spangold Retriever and Huxley the Australian Shepherd were adopted as therapy dogs this year to serve the students in many different ways.
“We started researching therapy dogs and seeing their effects, and then we found the Alliance of Therapy Dogs,” counselor Meredith Byrd said. “We didn’t know how it would go here, but it’s been great.”
The dogs had to take a temperament test, go through training and attend observations at different nursing homes.
The dogs help promote social emotional learning and reading during one-on-one therapy sessions and group guidance lessons. Students will read to the dogs and cuddle with them while reading.
“We started out by reading a book about therapy dogs to the kids and let them ask questions,” teacher Cindy Bowers said. “Since then, they have been visiting therapy sessions and sitting in on classes as kids read to them.”
“The dogs help make a better classroom culture,” teacher Erin Nobles said. “It brightens the students’ day, it brightens the dogs’ day. The kids love to read to them, and it helps them with their reading goals because they may not have someone to read to at home.”
The teachers said they have noticed that kids are more excited to come to class, and Byrd said the kids are much more easily soothed by the dogs.
“One day there was a student who was about to throw a fit. He threw his paper and board down, and his eyes were bloodshot red,” Byrd said. “I said step out in the hall for a second, go get a drink. Huxley followed him, and when he came back, his whole demeanor was changed. He was calm, he got back in his group, and his day kept going, whereas before, it would have ruined his whole day.”
Fifth-grader Jacie Westbrook said she never expected to have dogs in the classroom, and she feels more confident in reading while they’re there.
“I just love when they come into the room because it gives me such a feeling of comfort, and they just help me feel calm,” Jacie said.
Fifth-grader Miler Stewart said having the dogs in the classroom is really cool and helps him calm down. Fifth-grader Langston Harrington said the dogs are really nice, and they’re fun to read to.
“It’s just really peaceful,” Langston said. “It makes reading time more fun.”
Fifth-grader Liam Towery said having the dogs in the classroom makes him feel a little bit more comfortable.
“Knowing there’s a dog running around in the classroom for some reason makes everything more comfortable,” Liam said. “I don’t have dogs at home, but I do have cats, and they’re basically similar.”
Huxley was Liam’s favorite because he’s really nice and calm but not as calm as Gunner.
Some of the students take some responsibilities with the dogs, as well, feeding them or giving them water or walking them. They have become a staple on campus, and the kids notice when they aren’t there, Byrd said.
