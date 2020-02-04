BURKE — The Burke city council on Monday approved plans for the reconstruction of Stringer Road.
The project was approved for a $275,000 grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture and will cover 1,500 feet. GLS Engineering was hired for the creation of the plans and the implementation of the construction.
The city has been working toward implementing this grant for several years. They sat on a waiting list for two years before being allowed to move forward, and are excited about the potential to get it going.
“We’re in the second year of actually getting it moving,” city secretary Charlotte Carter said.
Jerod Morris, a civil engineer at the firm, presented the final set of plans to the council for their approval before moving forward. They will now advertise for contractor bids for the road’s construction.
On Feb. 26, GLS will conduct a bid proposal meeting and have the list of bids with their recommendations for the March 2 meeting.
The council tabled the discussion about work to be done on Easy Street and Blue Jay Street. They are contemplating closing Easy Street and turning it into a cul de sac.
The city expects to put $17,250 into Blue Jay Street, councilmember Ricky Morris said. However, they will have to work out their funding for that project before moving forward.
