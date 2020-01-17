The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe’s challenge to a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that Texas law bars the tribe from offering electronic bingo at its facility.
The high court issued a court order denying certiorari, which the Cornell Law School website defines as meaning they have decided not to hear the case. The school said that a party will file a writ of certiorari in the event that they aren’t entitled to an appeal. Four or more justices are required to agree to review the case for it to be accepted.
“The Supreme Court’s decision to not hear our case is disappointing and underscores our position that the equal treatment of Texas tribes and the preservation of hundreds of jobs that depend on our electronic bingo operation at Naskila requires legislative action consistent with numerous court decisions,” said Tribe chairwoman Cecilia Flores.
HR 759 was written and introduced by U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (R-Woodville) during the 2019-20 legislative session. It clarifies the language of two conflicting pieces of legislation, the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 and Restoration Act of 1987, and was passed unanimously in the house.
If passed, it would grant the Tribe the same rights as the Kickapoo Tribe, which has been allowed to offer electronic bingo since 1996, Flores said.
“ ... thereby protecting the over 650 jobs and $150 million annually economic contribution to East Texas created by our Naskila electronic bingo facility,” she said.
The bill has been stuck in the U.S. Senate since October because Sen. John Cornyn said it needed to be settled between the state and the Tribe.
“Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton have concerns with this legislation because current federal law prohibits gambling on tribal lands unless authorized by the State of Texas,” Cornyn said in his letter to the U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee. “Under Texas law, most forms of gambling are prohibited, including on Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta tribal lands.”
Cornyn had originally promised Flores to push the bill through the Senate if it made it past the House, she said in a previous interview.
“Nearly 60 county commissions, chambers of commerce and local municipalities have passed resolutions calling on the passage HR 759. It’s time for Governor Abbott and Senator Cornyn to stop playing politics with the livelihoods of East Texas families and support this critical legislation,” Flores said.
The Tribe does not believe the court’s decision will affect their fight because the tribe has faced various challenges across its broad history in Texas.
“We appreciate all of the support from East Texas and communities across the state. I am a Texan, a proud one,” Flores said. “We have long stood with Texas and I expect our leaders to stop playing politics and do the same.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.