Sumitomo Machinery Corp. of America, acquired LufTex Gears, Manufacturing and Services near the end of 2019, but promises to use its power to grow the locally created company.
Sumitomo is one of the largest machinery manufacturers in Japan with locations worldwide, including their branches in the United States. The business has been around for more than 130 years and their American headquarters were established in Chesapeake, Virginia, in 1966.
“While Sumitomo is a very large company, our division here in North and South America is very much a smaller company,” Philip Zarate, director of marketing for Sumitomo, said. “And like smaller companies, we are very employee- and community-focused. We have plans to continue to invest in LufTex, and in the community in Lufkin.”
Sumitomo has done a good job of selling new equipment, but not as good of a job at maintaining the equipment afterward, Jon Murphy, the vice president of sales for Sumitomo, said.
“So the acquisition of LufTex gives us the ability to repair and take care of the units installed, but also the ability to upgrade, and that’s what we’re most excited about,” he said. “It gives us a whole new marketplace to go and sell.”
The owners of LufTex said they’re thrilled to be taken in as a part of Sumitomo, in large part because of the benefits the company can offer their employees.
Albert Stokely and Scott Franks worked at Lufkin Industries for decades before General Electric purchased the company. As the business began to decline, they decided that they could use their skills to provide a much-needed service throughout the region, fixing large industrial drivetrain transmissions that large tire manufacturers, sugarcane processors and chemical plants rely upon.
“We primarily started as an aftermarket repair center and services,” Stokely said. “We do the repairs and upgrades on them. We also have a service department where we go out in the field and work on the units.”
The business grew quickly after opening in August 2016. In their first year, they began hiring people who had previously worked for Lufkin Industries. Knowing it was a risk, those workers followed Stokely and Franks to the new business and began applying their own expertise.
“We knew talent was here, we knew we had customer relationships and we knew that Lufkin, the community had seen too much manufacturing (businesses) downsizing,” Franks, founder and former vice president over engineering and operations, said. “We knew that we could put something together that would allow us to slowly but surely bring people back to work in manufacturing.”
“We knew it would grow, but how fast it grew, we didn’t know,” Stokely said.
They had built relationships over a long time and were thrilled to see their customers invest in them as much as they needed to grow.
The owners learned there was a large demand for the actual product they were traveling to fix, so they began manufacturing and selling their own drivetrain transmissions.
After three years of service, Sumitomo had heard of LufTex by reputation and through the small collection of businesses in the industry. They approached the owners and began investigating the company.
“I think we began investigating them as much as they investigated us to make sure it was a good fit,” Stokely said.
Sumitomo is focused on community, families and longevity — something that Stokely and Franks strongly believed was the core of LufTex, as well. They wanted to leave a legacy for Lufkin and Angelina County to be proud of.
“Every strength we identified was a weakness of theirs and every strength they identified was a weakness of ours, and it seemed like it was meant to be,” Franks said. “They had a lot of the same values as us.”
They wanted to ensure the company would guarantee a good place for their workers, and to maintain the reputation of LufTex, if not improve it in the coming years. They hope to hire more people as they grow; it could be five to 10 in the next few years. They currently employ 22 people.
“The benefit package that they’re offering the employees is excellent,” Franks said. “The guys will have a great place to retire from in the future. They were able to offer that, as an established company, far more quickly than we could have.”
Murphy has been with the company for 26 years, and believes it’s a great place to work.
“I’ve had a lot of other opportunities throughout the years, but this is the best company that there is in the business,” he said.
Stokely will remain as the general manager for aftermarket sales and services for the United States for Sumitomo. Frank also will remain as the new international general manager for engineering for Sumitomo.
“As long as it does what we feel like it should, and it brings more jobs to the community, I’m more than welcome to give up what I had,” he said. “They don’t want to change what we’ve started. They want to grow what we’ve started.”
Murphy said that Sumitomo doesn’t pretend to know about the marketplace they’re entering, but hopes to utilize the knowledge and skills of the local leaders to grow the company. They want to be there to support LufTex’s growth.
“We want them to tell us what they need to grow and we will fund it,” he said. “We would never pretend to know the business like LufTex. We look forward to them telling us how to do it.”
He also said that they’re excited about the talent pool in Lufkin and see Lufkin’s past struggles with manufacturing as an opportunity to get in and utilize the talent left.
“The potential never left for this business, it just shifted and we’re here to make use of it,” Murphy said.
