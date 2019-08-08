The Lufkin Education Foundation gave new Lufkin school district teachers $100 to purchase much-needed school supplies for the coming year during Wednesday’s New Teacher Luncheon.
“This morning, the foundation wanted to show its support for the new teachers in the district because we realize that first year can be very tough getting started,” Vercie McMullen, the executive director of the foundation, said.
“Often times, teachers coming in don’t have a lot of resources. There are so many things they need to purchase — basic supplies as well as manipulatives for teaching, all sorts of things.”
The foundation was able to help 36 new teachers thanks to grant money that came from several businesses in Lufkin, including H-E-B Grocery, the Lions Club Zoo Board, Austin Bank and Walmart. This is the first year they’ve been able to help like this, McMullen said.
Matt Smithhart, a new Early College High School chemistry teacher with Lufkin ISD, said he was surprised about the money, but also thrilled because he was going to go purchase his own supplies after the luncheon.
“There’s nothing in my classroom right now,” he said. “The walls are very blank and empty. There may be a periodic table poster, and that’s all I have. So getting that money is really going to help out.”
Smithhart was a Lufkin graduate in 2014. He graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in engineering and took an extra year of school to take some pre-medical school classes. He realized he wanted to try being a teacher when Teach for America reached out to him to teach with their organization, he said.
Instead, he returned to Lufkin and is excited, but nervous, to begin working with students.
