The businesses of downtown Lufkin have come together to create a scavenger hunt for families to do while looking at lights or visiting Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit.
“It’s fun to have anything that involves the children and gives them something to get excited about,” said Andrew Harbuck, owner of A Furniture Fetish. “That is definitely the case with this.”
The hunt begins at Rudolph in front of the Lufkin Municipal Court Building on Shepherd Avenue, where participants will pick up a scavenger hunt card. The goal is to help Rudolph find his reindeer friends located at different businesses and landmarks downtown.
As the friends are located, participants will jot down the letters on the reindeer to decipher the secret message. Once the message is uncoded, they can visit Standpipe Coffee House for a free cookie.
“The downtown merchants were looking to add some activities for people to do at night because we know some people come down to see Rudolph at night, and some of the stores are closed at night,” Harbuck said. “We wanted something to get people out of their cars and have them explore downtown, even if it’s just window shopping, and have fun with the kids.”
Harbuck tested the hunt out with his 7-year-old and 5-year-old the day before it released, and he said they had a blast.
Chris Fleniken, owner of Real Graphics, said he was excited when Harbuck approached him with the idea, and he helped design and print the cards.
“I thought it was really out-of-the-box,” Fleniken said. “It was a little bit of a risk — are people really going to do this? But if they do, how fun and cool will it be?”
Fleniken has two girls, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, and they were all about it, he said.
“It doesn’t cost anything,” he said. “You can go around and do this fun little event as a family and spend zero dollars.”
The scavenger hunt was released on Saturday, and in the first two days, 200 cookies were given out. Harbuck said that response was great.
“We wanted something that kids could come do, and so far we’ve seen a lot of kids come downtown and enjoy it,” he said. “This is not something to make money; this is to give the community something to do.”
