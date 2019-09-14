Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Westbrook Road Friday afternoon.
The fire occurred about 1:20 p.m. when a tool shed caught on fire. The cause of the fire is not known.
No one appeared to be injured at the scene, however a Lufkin Fire ambulance responded to the fire. Lawn equipment in the shed was damaged by the flames.
By 1:45 p.m., the flames were mostly out, however firefighters continued to work to extinguish hot spots at the shed and in the surrounding wooded area.
The Central Volunteer Fire Department and Hudson Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.
