The United Way of Angelina County is calling for more donations this season because after six weeks of fundraising, they have yet to reach their goal of $315,000.
“We’re only 9% short, and I believe it will come through,” Carla Hight, the executive director of the United Way of Angelina County, said. “Failure is not in this equation.”
The last 9% equals $28,351 and can come from anyone, Hight said. This fundraiser is for all of Angelina County and will benefit all of Angelina County, she said.
“Call our office at 632-3203,” she said. “If it’s a business and they are at the end of the year — that’s fine. Go ahead and make a pledge and we’ll take a check in January or February.”
They have had this issue before, in past years, and will continue fundraising until they hit their goal, she said. One year the fundraising went until the end of November, and they’d do it again if necessary.
“What we did last year is really the uncommon,” she said. “What we’re doing this year is normal.”
By this time last year, the organization had reached 113% of their goal, and this was part of a trend that had lasted for years, she said.
“So we’re just not used to this,” she said. “The last three or four years we’ve gone over on the second week. But really, divisions are doing great.”
While painting the thermometer posted at the Lufkin Mall on Friday, Georgia-Pacific offered the nonprofit a $42,500 check, which helped bump them up to 91%. The corporate goal for this year was $59,250, and that includes all corporations throughout Angelina County.
“For Georgia-Pacific, we had a successful campaign,” Yana Ogletree, the GP public affairs manager, said. “Our employees just continue to give. It’s a tradition and it’s a way of us doing business. … Our employees want to give and they see the value of the nonprofits the United Way supports.”
United Way will be able to provide for the Women’s Shelter of East Texas, Angelina Child Welfare Board, Boys & Girls Club in Lufkin and Diboll, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, HOPE Center, T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library, Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, Volunteer Services Lufkin State School, Lufkin Workshop & Opportunity Center, McMullen Memorial Library, Salvation Army & Adult Day Care, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council, Habitat for Humanity, Hospice in the Pines, Katherine Sage Temple Day Care, UW Emergency Relief and UW Administration, Campaign & Office.
