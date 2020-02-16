Voters in Angelina County will decide on three contested races in the upcoming 2020 Republican Primary. Early voting begins Tuesday.
In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Greg Sanches will face challengers Bryan Holley and Terry Free. Those candidates responded to three questions from The Lufkin Daily News.
Each candidate was sent three questions and given the same amount of time to respond, and each responded in his own words. Responses are listed in alphabetical order.
Question 1: Tell us about yourself. We want to know about your family and your work experience especially.
Free: Angelina County voters have a chance in the upcoming election to make an Executive Decision. The opportunity is before you on March 3, 2020 to elect the most qualified sheriff that has ever ran for the office. History has proven that law enforcement experience alone does not make someone the most qualified for the position. The sheriff is a professional position and the most qualified all-around candidate should have the opportunity to represent the citizens of Angelina County.
I, Terry Free have been a life-long citizen of Angelina County and has been working constantly to develop the qualities, education, skills, and knowledge to become a sheriff that will meet the demands of the position. The following knowledge, skills, and abilities are what makes me best candidate for the position of sheriff. The current and past sheriffs have not progressed themselves before or during their administration to become more knowledgeable in managing the sheriff’s department or county jail.
Education:
Associates Degree: Angelina College
Bachelor of Science: Stephen F. Austin State University
Master of Business Administration: Salem University
Doctoral Candidate: Aspen University
Professional Experience:
Leadership, Management, Budget Management responsibilities for over 30 years
26 Years: Environmental Law Enforcement: Health and Safety: Angelina County
Investigating animal issues, litter abatement, water and ground water pollution
Patrol Experience: Angelina County: Corrigan Police Department
Held the position of Sergeant in both departments
Experience with County Commissioners Court: Local and District Courts
Successfully changing county orders and getting more strict laws passed
Director of Safety & Medical for over 1200 employees
Knowing how to manage the medical services for the jail
26 years health and safety inspection experience
Knowing the health and safety standards required for the jail
Over 30 years of managing budgets and managing personal for quality teams
TECOLE and State Certifications:
Certified Texas Peace Officer-TCOLE
Fire Inspector-State of Texas
Arson Investigator-State of Texas
Field Training Officer-TCOLE
Animal Control Officer-State of Texas
Firearms Instructor-TCOLE
Classroom Instructor-TCOLE
Registered Sanitarian-State of Texas
Commissioned Security Officer-State of Texas
Personal Protection Officer-State of Texas
Private Investigator-State of Texas
Other Qualifications:
Martial Arts Instructor
Hand-to-Hand Combative Instructor
Knife/Counter Knife Instructor
Pressure Points Control Tactics Instructor
ASP Expandable Baton Instructor
PASSCON 2000 Instructor
Kubaton Instructor
Window Tint Calibration
Body Cam Use
CPR & First Aide Certified
Holley: Bryan was born on July 30, 1966, in Lufkin, Texas to James and Stella Holley. Bryan’s parents had four sons & several local businesses together, such as Holley’s Wonderland, Holley’s Café & Holley’s Sales. Bryan’s father retired from the U.S. Air Force of 21 years & served as Angelina County Precinct #1, Justice of the Peace for 12 years, and was known as “Judge Holley”.
Bryan was raised in the Fuller Springs area & attended Lufkin High School from 1980-1984.
He is currently 53 years old & has been married to Tammy Holley for 19 years. Together they have 4 children & 2 grandchildren, all who reside in Angelina County.
Bryan has been in Criminal Law Enforcement for 28-years, including Patrol, Narcotics, Criminal Interdict, K-9 Handler, S.W.A.T Team, International Police & Chief of International Patrol.
He began working in the late 1980’s for Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
In 1992, Bryan attended the Kilgore Jr. College Police Academy. After graduating, he gained employment with the Angelina County Constables Office — Precinct #1 as a Deputy Constable under Constable R.T. Due. There he served as a Constable Patrol Deputy & a Highway Drug & Contraband Interdiction Deputy.
In 1997, Bryan began working for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol Deputy, under Sheriff Kent Henson. After a year, he was promoted to the Angelina County Narcotics Division & Duel Purposed K-9 Handler. Quin (King), his K-9 partner was trained in protection, tracking & in narcotics.
Bryan continued to work for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office for about 15 years. During this time, he received several promotions including Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Communications Supervisor, Mental Health Liaison & S.W.A.T. Team Leader to name a few.
In 2004, he gained employment with the U.S. State Department through the United Nations & DynCorp. Serving as an International Police Officer in Liberia, Africa. He was assigned to Investigations, Trafficking in Persons Unit (TPU), Undercover Units and Operations Division. Bryan received several promotions depending on where his knowledge and experience was needed, including Chief of International Patrol Division. While employed by the U.S. State Department & overseas, Bryan along with others, set forth the action plan for implementing the International Joint Task Force Police Patrol Division.
During his time overseas & after being promoted to Chief for the International Patrol Division, one of his most valued tasks assigned to his was to form an entire fully functional Law-Enforcement Agency in the Capital City of Monrovia Liberia. (approximate population of 1 million). Bryan started from scratch & hired communication operators, police officers and investigators. He structured, formed & implemented the 911 System, Police Procedures & Investigation. It was one of his greatest accomplishments in his Law-Enforcement Career & something he very proud of.
In 2005, Bryan came back home to Angelina County. He went back to work for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, under Sheriff Kent Henson as a Patrol Deputy. Once again, He worked my way back up through the ranks to Lieutenant.
In 2013, Bryan left the Sheriff’s Office as a Lieutenant Patrol Deputy & began working for the Hudson ISD Police Department, where he is currently employed. Bryan along with two other Police Officers & Chief Michael Daniel, protect the students, staff & parents of the Hudson Independent School District.
Sanches: I was born and raised in the Lufkin area, graduated from Hudson High School in 1980. I worked at the Sheriff’s Office from 1981 to 1983 while I was attending Angelina College earning a degree in Criminal Justice. I also worked in the jail for a little over a year and received my jailer license. I worked as a deputy for ten months and received my Peace Officer License. During this time, I worked very hard, attending college in the morning and working the evening shift at the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
In April 1983, I attended the Texas Department of Public Safety recruit school in Austin Texas. Upon graduation, I was placed in the Highway Patrol Service and stationed in Conroe. After a year in Conroe, I transferred to Livingston, where I worked for three years. In 1987, I began work at the Highway Patrol Service in Lufkin.
I married my wife Lanette in 1989 and we have two children and 4 granddaughters. In 1990, I was chosen out of an applicant pool to be the Safety Education Officer, which I held through my retirement from the DPS in December of 2011.
In January of 2013 I took office as your Sheriff of Angelina County. Since I took office there have been many improvements made at the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and if re-elected, I will continue to work towards growing the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Jail with proven leadership and integrity.
Question 2: Why are you running for sheriff?
Free: I am running for sheriff to make a difference in the county. The sheriff’s position is an executive position and I feel that my qualifications are best fitted for the position. I wish to develop the sheriff’s department into a community-based police agency and have the community involved to better understand the needs of the community and let the community hold me accountable for the job and decisions that are being made. Quality leadership and management of the programs, managing the staff, and managing the budget are of the utmost important task that need to be addressed at the sheriff’s department.
Holley: It’s with great honor for Bryan to state that he has been serving the citizens of Angelina County in some capacity for 27 years. He believes it is time to put his extensive Criminal Law Enforcement experience, knowledge & training to a much higher task. Bryan wants to continue serving Angelina County but at a higher capacity & believes running for Sheriff is his next step in serving the citizens of Angelina County.
Sanches: I am running for Sheriff again because I have a job to continue that started in 2013. To continue protecting the citizens of Angelina County while improving resources and technology to create a safer county. As we continue to update and add resources, the budget will remain balanced. Under my leadership the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office will continue to be tough on crime and drugs as our record proves.
On September 11, 1982 I was the first Sheriff Deputy to arrive on the scene of the death of Deputy Byford Hunter. Deputy Hunter was shot and killed while attempting to serve a misdemeanor warrant. Deputy Hunter was able to shoot and kill the suspect during the struggle but was shot numerous times.
I will never forget this tragic day and it has become my mission to fight for the Deputies of this county who deserve more manpower and higher compensation for doing a dangerous job day in and day out. This, in return, will highly benefit the citizens of Angelina County.
Question 3. What is the most pressing issue facing Angelina County?
Free: The most pressing issues in the community is the drug problem and the animal control issue that continue to exist. I have a structured drug program that will address the drug problem in the community and have the knowledge in animal control to help address issues of the community. My drug program is a three phase program that will consist of developing a qualifies drug task force at the sheriff’s department, developing a concerned citizens group that I will meet with on a monthly basis to provide feedback on progresses being made and issues that need to be address to make our communities safer. I will work with the human society to develop stronger policies for animal control in the county and will make sure that we have more qualifies animal control officers to help handle the case load.
Holley: With the citizens of Angelina County’s help & input, Bryan would like nothing more than to eliminate the county’s drug & crime problem. The drug epidemic & the crime rate is escalating. Effecting Angelina County drastically. He has a very aggressive & contentious plan & if elected, he will execute it swiftly & effectively. Bryan will work with the currently employees on training along with the surrounding counties, agencies & departments to get this done. He will work with our County Commissioners, our County’s Legal & Court Offices. Bryan does see & understand their positions & their great responsibilities as well as their workload. It takes a knowledgeable, respectable & mature individual to accept their positions & decisions.
“The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance; it is the illusion of knowledge.”
Sanches: This is really a twofold question for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Drugs are definitely an issue that impacts every county in Texas and many times are the base cause of other crimes. Every deputy technically is a narcotic officer due to calls and traffic stops they make. This is one of the reasons that we must employee highly trained and respectable experts in the field of drug enforcement. That is why we have a narcotic deputy along with a Sergeant and Lieutenant in our Criminal Intelligence Division that oversees that operation. The narcotic deputy also works well with the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency. In return tougher sentencing occurs, which results in the offender being incarcerated for a longer time.
Those that most concern me are gangs, drugs, crimes against persons and property crimes. Another issue that burdens the county is the jail, which is a burden for all counties throughout Texas and is mandated by the Texas Jail Commission. By statute jail inspections are conducted yearly and Angelina County Jail has performed well. We work well with the District Attorney and District Judges to make sure the jail is not overcrowded in return would cost the county.
One of my goals is to continue to employ highly creditable professionals who are trusted by the citizens. When the citizen trust is present, the citizens will then feel comfortable with communicating crime information to the officers who will then use the citizen information in helping to prevent and solve crime. I also plan on adding an additional deputy with the new budget given to the ASCO this year from Judge Don Lymbery and the Commissioners Court. My desire is to have a good working relationship with the commissioners for the betterment of Angelina County.
