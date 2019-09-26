Lufkin police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl.
Miguel Agustine Harvey, 22, is charged with sexual assault. He is being held at the Angelina County Jail as of Wednesday evening with a $50,000 bond for his charge, as well as an additional $847.10 for warrants he had for traffic violations.
The affidavit for Harvey’s arrest was filed July 2 after a woman spoke with Diboll police about suspicions she had that an adult had relations with her juvenile daughter. She had her daughter’s cellphone when she began to receive messages from a man asking if the daughter wanted to come to his place to spend the night, the affidavit states.
The girl’s mother responded affirmatively to the messages. Later, Harvey arrived at her home, and the mother attempted to confront him about the messages, the affidavit states. She said he refused to leave his vehicle and then left her property. Later, she said she texted the number to ask questions.
The suspect who sent the messages, believed by investigators to be Harvey, said he was 17 years old and that he had engaged in sexual activity with the girl, the affidavit states. He also sent a video of the act to the girl’s mother, according to the affidavit.
Harvey’s arrest history in the county dates back to April of 2018, and includes charges of burglary of vehicle, burglary of building, theft of a firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity.
