Huntington, Diboll and Trinity robotics teams came together Wednesday morning to test their skills and prepare for the 2019-20 robotics season.
“We wanted them to run against each other, see what other teams are doing and practice for a full, solid day,” said Peggy Albritton, robotics sponsor at Huntington ISD. “Thanks to the VFW, we have a good place to come and do it.”
The teams constructed a robot to pick up and stack plastic blocks in various parts of an arena. Senior Ethan Collins said the scrimmage was a good way for them to get their hands dirty against other real teams.
“We’re going to figure out what we need to work on as far as the physical aspects of the robot are concerned,” he said. “Later on we might get into autonomous, which is the in-depth programming that’s going to take place at the beginning of the match this VEX season.”
They started the competition with the capacity to carry five cubes on their robot, and Ethan said they were hoping to improve upon that aspect and several others.
“We’re striving to be the best robot we can be,” he said. “We want to be diverse. … You want to have a diverse robot that can do everything — defense, score, stack, put cubes in the towers. That’s how you get to world (competition).”
The team from Trinity High School, however, was focusing their design on getting the multiplier points by stacking the blocks on the towers.
“Our robot is not really based on stacking blocks in the corner, how you mainly get points,” junior Emilia Cleveland said. “Our main objective is to get cubes in the towers, make sure they stay in the towers and remove opposing team’s blocks from the towers.”
This was Trinity’s first year to participate in the scrimmage, and senior Trey Ramey said he was excited to exchange innovative ideas and see how well their robot faces off against other robots.
“I enjoy working together with people I know, coming together to design something that works, hopefully,” junior Hunter Cassiey said. “It’s a way to express your ideas and gain experience.”
“In all honesty, it’s just one giant game,” Trey said. “It’s a way for us to do and to work together with. It’s a lot of fun.”
Diboll High School senior Hunter Smith said they wanted to use the scrimmage as a chance to put the final touches on their robot and fix all of the kinks before competition.
“Last year when we went to competition, there were some problems that we encountered,” senior David Robles said. “If we had gone to competitions earlier, we could have figured out some of the errors and fix them early on.”
David said robotics is a chance for he and other students to do something they love and get their minds off of school. Hunter said he’d like to be an engineer and work on missiles one day. David said he might be interested in it later on, but right now it’s just something he likes to do.
