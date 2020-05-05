Age: 17
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: I am applying to many different colleges but hope to double major in electrical/computer engineering.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? Wiping out trying to clear a puddle in environmental science and having to spend the remainder of the day covered in mud.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? "Glory Days" by Bruce Springsteen
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? A great place to grow up with a very giving community.
Have you changed since freshman year? Absolutely. I have grown and matured a lot in various different fields. Through the guidance of many, I have gained self-confidence and leadership skills, all while realizing you get out of life what you put into it.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I believe that the world is pretty great, but if I could change one thing, I would make college football be year round.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Although they are important, academics are not everything. Whenever an opportunity comes around, take it, as you never know where it will lead you.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? The teacher who has inspired me the most is Mr. Eubank, my environmental science teacher, because he truly made learning "fun" and inspired me to get involved within this field of study.
