Christians and youth around the county are gathering for Surge 2019, a night of worship, live music, food and prizes at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Ryan Lavin, youth minister at Pollok Baptist Church, said the event is a huge back to school rally for all the youth in Angelina County.
“It’s really a collection of local churches around here just trying to get our students excited about trying to win their campus for Christ,” Lavin said.
For several years, the event had been held at Central ISD, but they are moving to the convention center this year, Lavin said.
Worship will be led by a collective of local worship leaders, and Cameron Magby will be the speaker. A pair of AirPods also will be given away.
“I enjoy the experience,” Lavin said. “It’s really nice that we have a group of churches from various different denominations coming together to unite under the single purpose of trying to win campuses all over East Texas for Christ. It’s just a unique experience.”
While many churches host their own back to school events, Lavin said Surge is a chance to break down barriers and unite young believers.
Youth groups and individuals are encouraged to attend. The event is free and requires no registration. For more information, visit 2019surge.com.
“It’s open for anybody,” Lavin said. “This is great for students who really want a little bit of a push. Sometimes we need to do that to get excited and be reminded that there are other people who share our faith in and around our campuses.”
