The City of Huntington approved a resolution on Tuesday to recognize municipal court judges during the week of Nov. 4-8.
“Now, therefore be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Huntington, Texas, that the week of November 4-8, 2019, is hereby recognized as Municipal Court week in recognition of the fair and impartial justice offered to our citizens by the Municipal Court of Huntington, Texas,” the resolution stated.
Judge Julie Alston is the municipal court judge and Dana Howell is the court clerk, City Manager Bill Stewart said.
They also awarded Alexander Concrete and Asphalt Paving of Lufkin a $118,613 bid to renovate a half mile of Gibsonville Street.
“The street requires total renovation as opposed to just maintenance or patching,” Stewart said. “The work scheduled to be done should prevent us from having to do any major repairs to it for about 15 years. The city doesn’t have the equipment necessary to do this type of work. We can do some regular maintenance, but not total renovation.”
They also tabled any decision on what will happen to some undescribed real property.
“I recommended it be tabled since we had not yet received the legal advice requested that was necessary for making a well informed decision,” Stewart said.
