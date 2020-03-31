A woman in the 100 block of Kirksey Drive reported the theft of a firearm while she was attending a party at a family member’s home.
A man in the 5200 block of FM 841 said he was assaulted by a possible known person who stole his belt and cellphone.
A man on Cooper Road said someone he knew grabbed him and assaulted him while he was on his bicycle.
Someone at Marion’s Ferry said a possible known person stole the windows and door from his lake house.
A woman in the 1200 block of Loving Road said a family member tried entering her residence through a window, and she requested a criminal trespass warning be issued.
Neighbors in the 100 block of Tom Taylor Avenue accused one another of assault. Deputies responded and found no evidence to support either offense and no witnesses.
A man in the 200 block of Albert Road said a dog ran up to him and bit at his heels while he was delivering a package. He said other drivers have had issues with the same dog.
A woman in the 800 block of Kiln Avenue said that her boyfriend attacked her with a bat and knife. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. A warrant was obtained for the man’s arrest.
Someone in the 3300 block of Harley Golden Road said they observed a male subject looking into their neighbor’s window, and then they noticed all their tools and welder that were under his carport were moved onto his neighbor’s property.
A woman in the 200 block of Bailey Drive said she is continuously receiving phone calls from a known person and they have also threatened her.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Harry Earl Hulett, age unavailable, on a charge of assault/family violence; and Dwayne Eddie Davis, age unavailable, on a charge o theft of service.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Drayton Solly, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge o assault causing bodily injury.
The Angelina County Jail has housed 189 as of 3 p.m. Monday.
