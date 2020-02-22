More than 150 children attended the Light Up Cancer Kids Glow Run in the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope’s inaugural 2020 Race for Hope on Friday night.
“This is a good crowd,” Ashley Berry, the alliance’s director and founder, said. “We know that there are tons of kids around Angelina County, there’s tons of running clubs. So obviously we want all of those kids to come out and participate.
“Angelina County shows up, especially for their kids.”
Children lined up at the starting line toting flashy clothing and glow sticks converted to elaborate necklaces and bracelets. In heats broken up by age, starting at 3 years old and ranging up to 12 years old, each kid ran their hardest for one mile, some with parents in tow.
Cheridwyn Wilson, 10, is a pro at races like this. She has run in nearly every one Lufkin has had to offer and was ready to go with the newest race.
“I’m a little nervous,” she said. “I just love running so much and I do most races so I wanted to come to this one.”
She figured she’d do well, she said.
“Because I have confidence.”
Angela Hess — a nurse practitioner at Dedicated Medical Center and Urgent Care, one of Friday night’s sponsors — was there with her two children Abigail, 11, and Aiden, 8.
Both were ready to run. Aiden was especially excited because he likes running, although he didn’t know if he was particularly fast. He plays a lot of baseball and his mom said it’s a good way to practice for the race.
Berry was thrilled with the turnout at Friday night’s event and is ready to amp it up in the years to come, she said.
“Tonight’s race and tomorrow’s race, the marathon, is all to go to fund the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope,” Berry said.
But her goal was even bigger than that: She wanted to give people in Lufkin and Angelina County a good, fun reason to get up and get moving.
“We’ve gotten some staggering numbers coming out of Angelina County just about our health,” she said. “It’s not great. So it’s just one way for the cancer alliance to help and push people into being more active.”
Today is the inaugural Race for Hope, in which participants can either run a marathon, a half-marathon or a 5K. Starting at 7 a.m., runners will be found throughout town.
While Berry didn’t have the time she hoped to train for the marathon herself this year, and there was a small incident with an alligator at the Ellen Trout Zoo walking trail, she already has her sights set on next year’s marathon.
