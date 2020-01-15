The trial of the Tyler man arrested by police on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child resumed Tuesday.
Eric Michael McElroy was arrested on Dec. 22, 2018, following an outcry by a then-7-year-old girl in April 2018. Lufkin attorney John Tatum is representing McElroy
The victim was forensically interviewed twice at the Martin House Children’s advocacy Center in Longview in 2018 about the alleged assault. She did not make an outcry during her first forensics interview on April 12, 2018, but did during an April 17, 2018, interview.
Tatum argued the video from that interview amounted to hearsay, and as such was inadmissible.
During the second interview, the child referenced an apartment complex that did not match the description of any complexes in White Oak — where the child lived with her mother. Sgt. Farris Ellis of the White Oak Police Department was able to find McElroy’s apartment in Lufkin based on her description.
On Tuesday, prosecutor Sandra Martin resumed questioning Elizabeth Adams, a leasing consultant for a Nacogdoches apartment complex. She was a leasing agent at Deer Wood and Deer Cross Apartments in Lufkin while McElroy was a resident.
Using photographs taken by Lufkin detective Ray Hightower, Adams identified certain landmarks the victim used to identify the apartment she said she was assaulted in during her testimony on Monday.
Adams also confirmed the length of the defendant’s lease at both Deer Wood and Deer Cross.
Martin then called Tereasa Deller to testify. She’s the mother of the other child the victim said was at McElroy’s apartment when the offense allegedly occurred. She said her child never made any outcry and that contact between McElroy and her child ended soon after she learned of the accusations against McElroy.
Hightower was the last to testify.He said he believes what he heard in the second interview and in the evidence presented to him by Sgt. Farris Ellis of the White Oak Police Department, regarding the incident.
That information helped him determine an arrest was necessary, he said. McElroy made arrangements with his out-of-town job and turned himself in, Hightower added.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. today.
