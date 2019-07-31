The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the Etech parking lot at Chambers Smokehouse Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started about 2:30 p.m. The owner of Chambers Smokehouse, Brandon Chambers, said the fire started after the food truck’s smokers became too hot, which resulted in a flash fire. Everyone inside the vehicle had evacuated by the time the authorities were called. No one appeared to be injured.
The flames were put out within ten minutes of the emergency call. The tarp over the smokers was damaged by the fire. Chambers said the food truck wouldn’t be open the next day due to the damages; and later on a Facebook post said the truck may be closed for a few days.
Following the fire, Chambers had the food in the truck’s kitchen area packed up to give to the firefighters that responded to the scene; normally Chambers offers first responders a 50% discount.
For more information on Chambers Smokehouse, visit its Facebook page.
