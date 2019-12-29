Editor’s note: Employees of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 3 local story of 2019. We are counting down the top 10 local stories, with the No. 1 story scheduled to run Dec. 31.
Pct. 4 Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire repeatedly found himself in the headlines in 2019, and not for the quality of his precinct’s roads.
During a March meeting, property owner Dawn Glover told commissioners she requested a criminal trespass warning against Cheshire in December 2018 as a result of disagreements with him regarding property she owns near Zavalla, where she’d been trying for four years to get the road leading to her driveway repaired. It came to light at the time that Glover’s wasn’t the only criminal trespass warning filed against Cheshire since he took office in 2015: He had received two additional, unrelated criminal trespass warnings in Angelina County requested by different people for different locations.
An article we published in April detailed how Cheshire used county money to purchase $1,698 in equipment to track and monitor county barn employees, in addition to his own family. The Texas Rangers are investigating those purchases.
But it was his arrest in late August on claims of continued violence against his family that shook up much of the county during 2019.
Since his arrest, there have been few updates regarding his case. Angelina County District Attorney Joe Martin and every judge in the county recused themselves from the case due to its nature, Martin said. They have since been searching for a judge and prosecutor before moving forward.
Judge John Delaney, a retired Brazos County senior judge, will take up the reins and preside over the court, while Brett Ligon, the Montgomery County District Attorney, agreed to prosecute the case, Martin said.
The case may be given to one of Ligon’s staff, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Delaney has signed off on Ligon’s team prosecuting the case, but Ligon will still need to go over the case and determine what course of action he or his team will take before moving forward, Martin said.
Cheshire was accused of a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against the family, as well as misdemeanor charges of assault/family violence and interference with a request for assistance. His bond was set at $10,000 for the felony charge and $1,500 for each misdemeanor.
Cheshire’s wife reported an incident in which she said he punched his child in the left eye and pushed her to the ground, an affidavit for the arrest states. This was not the first time she claims he abused her, either, telling deputies that he held her down by her wrist using his hands and knees for hours on Aug. 13.
Cheshire told officers he wanted a key made for his child’s Jeep, but the child refused. As he went to remove the battery, he said his wife punched the right side of his body and his child the left.
In the affidavit, he admitted to punching his child and holding his wife down with his knee on Aug. 13.
