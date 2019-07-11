An Angelina County jury sentenced a woman who pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child to 10 years prison.
Angel Rose Lee, 34, of Diboll, faces prison for her charges of four counts of sexual assault of a child. Lee received 10-year sentences for each count, all of which will run concurrently.
The jury came to its decision Thursday in state District Judge Paul White’s courtroom, where Lee had pleaded guilty to her charges earlier in the month, then decided to let the jury determine her punishment.
Lee’s charge stems from incidents that occurred between December of 2017 and January of 2018, when Lee established a relationship with a 15-year-old male. Lee and the teen had exchanged Facebook messages implying they had some sort of relationship, previous reports state. During a forensic interview, the teen initially denied any inappropriate relationship between them, and said they were friends, that he loved her and that he was worried she would go to prison.
Lee herself admitted having intercourse with the victim to investigators and admitted exchanging explicit messages and photographs with the teen on Facebook.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lee Jan. 17, 2017. She posted a $40,000 bond the same day. An Angelina County grand jury indicted Lee during its March 2018 session.
Following the trial, Lee was taken back into custody and has been booked in to the Angelina County Jail.
