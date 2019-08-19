The Texas Brotherhood Ride made a pit stop for lunch Sunday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, where riders enjoyed chicken spaghetti, corn, salad and drinks donated by Brookshire Brothers and Lufkin Coca-Cola.
The Brotherhood Ride began in 2008 in Florida, with first responders riding to Charleston, South Carolina, to honor the nine firefighters lost in the Charleston Sofa Super Store fire from 2007. The Texas chapter began their ride three years ago. So far, their rides have honored many fallen first responders, including those from the May 31, 2013, fire and the Harlow and Hobbs Fire that occurred in 2009.
The 2019 Texas Brotherhood Ride started Saturday in Hempstead and continues all week, ending in Austin. This year the riders are honoring 14 firefighters and law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty over the past year.
Following lunch in Lufkin, the group is headed to stay in Nacogdoches for a night remembering fallen Nacogdoches County Sheriff officer Raymond Bradley Jimmerson.
Ryan Laird, a chauffeur for the Houston Fire Department, explained how the ceremony for Jimmerson and the other men to be honored will go: “The family shows up and also the guys who worked directly with him show up. ... We’ll talk to the families. ... We’ll remind them that every one of us would do exactly what happened to their husband without hesitation. ... We’ll remind them that we’re never going to forget him.”
Laird said the group gives the families a few items, including wreaths that they had made, and afterward they sit and talk with them into the night.
Thirty-four first responders from all over the United States are participating in this year’s Texas Brotherhood Ride, operating off of donated meals and air mattresses in school gyms and community centers in order to give all of the money they raise to the families of those killed.
Laird described the unity that the Texas Brotherhood Ride brings by saying, “These are our brothers. We work in different parts of the country, but every one of us has been through the exact same thing.”
