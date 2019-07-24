The Angelina County Commissioners Court heard two speakers discuss what they describe as neglect and disrepair of Old Bonner Road in Hudson.
Ronnie Finch and Vernon Thomas discussed how the disrepair on Old Bonner Road affects their lives and the lives of those living near them.
Finch said he lives from state Highway 7 and state Highway 103, and he has always used Old Bonner Road for a short cut.
“Since January 2017, I have driven 18.5 out of the way to get to state Highway 94 taking FM 706 all the way around,” Finch said. “We just need to address this because this has gone on too long. The road’s been neglected. It’s down to one-lane traffic on a lot of it. You have to come to the point to where if you’re meeting a vehicle, you’ve got to find a spot to pull over. And I can’t carry my tractors and my trailer down the road anymore. I’ve got to come all the way down the main highway.”
Finch also said the rain can’t be the primary reason for the lack of work because work has still continued on the projects like the four-lane highway between Huntington and Zavalla and the four-lane highway in Wells.
“Whatever we need to do to get the Bonner Road fixed, we need to do it because I’m not the only one who drives through there,” Finch said.
Thomas said he drives 34 miles out of his way because of Old Bonner Road, and the mail carriers have to drive around portions of the road to reach two of the residents on the block.
“I would suggest you barricade that road if you can’t fix it,” Thomas said.
He asked the commissioners if they have a system in place to evaluate the roads. They did not respond. He challenged commissioner Greg Harrison to drive Old Bonner Road for a week to experience what it is like for residents.
“Come around by that way for one week and you will experience what we feel on that road,” Thomas said. “Not just me but 60 voters feel the same way.”
In other business, commissioners also:
■ Approved a permanent $10 fee for filing in the Angelina County District Clerk’s Office. Alicia Murphy, chief deputy for Reba Squyres, said this goes to helping the office preserve records in its storage and at Stephen F. Austin State University.
■ Approved a three-year contract with Thomas Reuters/West Publishing Corporation for district judge law book subscriptions.
■ Approved a budget transfer of $45,000 from road and bridge No. 4 carry-over to capital outlay.
■ Approved order of election for Nov. 5 Constitutional Amendments Election for Angelina County and the early voting and election day hours, judges, alternate judges, early voting ballot board and assistant tabulation supervisor for the Central Counting Station for the Nov. 5 election.
■ Approved the final plat of Fuller’s Highway 69 Subdivision in Precinct 3 for Michael G. Parker or Everett Griffith Jr. & Associates.
