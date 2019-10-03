Lufkin Police responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon that left traffic backed up at West Frank Avenue and John Redditt Drive.
Scanner traffic indicated the crash occurred about 2:50 p.m. near the Whataburger at the intersection of West Frank and the loop, where a Ford Expedition and Cadillac Escalade collided. The Ford sustained extensive damage to its driver’s side, and the Cadillac sustained extensive damages to its front.
Authorities on the scene reported no one was injured in the crash. Traffic in the westbound lane of West Frank Avenue and the southbound lane of South John Redditt Drive slowed as authorities worked to clear the scene. By 3:30 p.m., both vehicles were loaded onto wreckers.
The Lufkin Fire Department also responded to the crash.
