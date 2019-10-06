HUDSON — A local man has a patent pending on a heating and cooling device that doesn’t rely on electricity.
Steven Gardner started his business, Primitive Heating Designs, after creating a pronged device that can boil a kettle of water in 15 seconds. The device can also heat or cool a tent within seconds using natural elements, he said.
“It’s an air conditioner, a heater, you can cook with it, you can boil water with it — it’s all in one element,” he said. “It requires no gas or electricity.”
Gardner said he has been working on this invention since 2011. He created a campfire smoke face shield and a friend recommended he look at making a better, safer tent-heating option.
“He asked if I could build a tent heater where you don’t have to worry about gas or electricity or fumes or burning down your tent,” Gardner said. “So I did.”
It was in the last year or so that he learned he was going to have his son, S.J., who is now seven months old. After so many years toying with the idea and trying various models, he knew he wanted to step up his game to give something real to his son, he said.
He finally figured out the design but was using different metals. It took him talking with a cousin in Conroe to figure out that he should use stainless steel.
“I had all kinds of design ideas, but I had to make it durable, as light as possible for packing and carrying, and I had to make it solid,” he said.
The 8.1-pound pure stainless steel device has two prongs connected to a cylinder that is comprised of various compartments that air or water have to travel through to be heated or cooled. Ten-foot hoses connect to the prongs and help release some of the heat, he said.
“You push it through, it circulates around the element and it comes out the prong at 350 degrees,” he said. “That’s with no gas and no electricity. But it loses about seventy-five degrees over the ten-foot hose.”
The user would place the base cylinder in coals and then blow air through one end of the hoses and prongs. That air would then flow through the compartments in the base cylinder where it is heated, then flow out of the other prong and hose.
“When the fire dies when you’re camping, it’s a known fact that those coals will last all night. What you do is shove this down in the coals, roll your hoses to your tent, put an air mattress pump at one side then you’re just recycling the air you are already breathing,” he said.
Someone could warm a cold tent within seconds using this method, he said. They could also use it to create a cool area while camping during the hot summers, he said. They just have to use the same method, but with ice.
“We’re targeting camping right now but are hoping to move into homes because I have a utility patent pending with this technology,” he said. “We could heat or air condition houses and save people thousands of dollars a year. I could heat a ten-bedroom house off of one fireplace. As long as we’ve got coals.”
He has already had success selling his device in other parts of the country, he said. Some doomsday preppers in North Carolina with a 900-square-foot cabin opted to purchase his device rather than a large propane tank as they had originally planned, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.