HUDSON — Hundreds of Hudson students woke up Friday morning with an air of excitement — pulling on their light-up shoes, running shorts and glow sticks, pushing their parents out the door for a change.
Each class runs together, girls and guys rotating. The Boosterthon emcees get them pumped until the countdown begins. When the music starts and the lights go down, the students take off. Their feet pound the ground around the gym, through the tunnel and past their teachers counting laps as their classmates and family cheer and their glow sticks bounce.
“The tunnel is the best part,” 6-year-old Kason Freeman said. “It felt great to run through the tunnel in the dark and come out.”
Kason’s mom, Maisie Freeman, said he loves running and enjoys that he gets to run for his school.
Seven-year-old Piper Dixon’s favorite part of the Glow Run was the dancing, and she loved seeing the pink glow sticks and lights everywhere.
“It was fun that people cheered for us,” Piper said.
Piper’s mom, Jordan Reaves, said Piper loved asking her family members to support her and getting ready for the big day.
“I really appreciate the meaning behind what it’s for — the courage, the little things they do every week,” Reaves said. “I hope it’s teaching her to grow and help her friends and be a leader.”
Six-year-old Bryson King said he didn’t even hear people cheering for him because he was so focused on running.
“I’m happy because this time I got 35 (laps) and last time I got 17,” Bryson said. “Maybe it was because I was just a little bit faster. I raced my friends.”
The running was 6-year-old Kingston Anderson’s favorite part. In fact, he ran 35 laps.
“I got 35, but one kid got 39!” Kingston said.
Kingston’s parents, Virginia and Cory Anderson, said Kingston loves the Glow Run every year, and they have fun preparing for it.
“Kingston is very competitive,” Cory said. “This will make him want to try harder next year.”
The Glow Run is a fundraiser for items that Peavy Primary School needs. Last year the funds went toward buying new playground equipment, and this year they will be adding to that.
The original goal was $12,500, and the students met and surpassed that Friday, raising nearly $14,000. The students will get to duct tape their principals to the wall for meeting their original goal, and assistant principal Amy King said if they meet $15,000 by the end of this weekend, they will also get to pie their principals in the face.
To donate, visit a Peavy Primary School student’s funrun.com page or drop by or call the office at 875-9344.
