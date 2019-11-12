Mostly clear skies are forecast through a cold week, despite a rainy Veterans Day.
The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office says today’s high will be 46 with a low around 26. Today should be sunny and tonight should be clear.
Wednesday is also forecast to be sunny during the day and partly cloudy at night, with a high of 52 and a low around 35.
Thursday’s forecast includes a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon during an otherwise partly-sunny day. The high should be around 57 and the low is around 36.
Friday’s forecast calls for clear skies and a sunny day, with a high near 59 with a low around 36. The early forecast for this weekend’s weather is mostly clear, with a sunny Saturday and a high of 61 with a low around 41, and a mostly cloudy Sunday with a high near 62.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.