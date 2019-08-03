2109 crash
 LESLIE NEMEC/The Lufkin Daily News

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash at the intersection of FM 2109 and Robinson Lane Friday afternoon.

Scanner traffic indicates the crash occurred about 4:25 p.m. Traffic remained stopped on FM 2109 as officials investigated the scene. Dispatch indicated it may have been a two-vehicle crash with entrapment and injury. At this time details are scarce.

Lufkin Fire Department responded to the scene with an ambulance, which left the scene with the emergency lights on. By 5:10 p.m. the crash scene had been opened for traffic to pass through once more.

Austin King’s email address is austin.king@lufkindailynews.com.