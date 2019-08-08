Lockheed Martin Corp. celebrated the opening of the new addition to its Lufkin facility on Wednesday.
Lockheed Martin is an American company that manufactures defense, security, aerospace and advanced technology. It first moved to Lufkin in 1995 and has had several previous expansions. The company announced this expansion in March 2018.
The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation and city of Lufkin approved an economic development package for the company in return for the creation of 125 new jobs and a minimum of $3.5 million investment.
They also agreed to add 363 full-time positions over the next six years.
“So much has gone into getting this building expansion complete,” Anthony Pittman, the Lufkin site director, said. “From the beginning — where we started planning it and planting the seed — to seeing the customer demands increase, to the reality where we were able to start work on this building, to celebrating the ribbon cutting expansion today.”
The expansion was for the material center, which allows the company to inflate their inventory levels to increase production rates, Pittman said. The Lufkin facility was chosen above the other company locations because of the high quality workforce, he said.
“We have a workforce and employee base that is second to none,” he said. “The men and women who work at Lockheed Martin Lufkin operations truly are the best in the field. So when it came down to figuring out where to support the customers’ demand, it was almost a no-brainer that the Lufkin operation is the right place to grow.”
The company will be hiring a wide range of employees with different types of experience, he said. Not having experience isn’t an issue because they’re willing to train for many available positions within the company, Pittman said.
