HUDSON — Hudson High School was one of six schools in Texas that TxDOT’s Click It or Ticket campaign stopped by to encourage students to wear their seat belts.
“For teens, getting a driver’s license is a rite of passage, but when they start driving, they aren’t thinking about how their lack of experience places them at greater risk of getting in a crash,” TxDOT executive director James Bass said. “Tragedy can strike in an instant, which is why we hope all parents, teachers and other influencers are urging teens to buckle up each and every time no matter how short the trip may be.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 42% of teens killed in crashes in Texas in 2018 were not wearing a seat belt. Teen drivers are involved in twice as many fatality crashes as adult drivers.
The presentation included a video of two teenagers who survived a crash that destroyed their truck because they wore their seat belts. The students also were able to view the truck that the teens walked away from.
“It’s cool that they showed us the car,” sophomore Jewell Gilbert said. “That was kind of crazy.”
“I was really surprised that someone could walk away from that because of how bad it looks,” senior Jasen Smith said.
Jasen said his mom was in a wreck a few years ago, and her car looked similar to that truck. But she was able to walk away from it because she was wearing her seat belt.
Sophomore Kenzie Schultz said she was deeply impacted when her family was involved in a wreck when a woman ran a stoplight. She said she was on the phone with them when it happened, and it totaled the car.
“With the damage of the car, the injuries should have been way worse, but everyone came out with bruises and that’s it,” Kenzie said. “Watch what you’re doing. Stay off your phone and be aware of other drivers. You’re not the only one out there.”
Many students might see projects like these as a joke, Jasen said. It takes going through something traumatic to understand.
“I think more people are influenced when something actually happens to them,” he said. “We all have the mindset that this won’t happen to me. I think it doesn’t sink in until it does happen.”
