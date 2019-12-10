A cold front moving through East Texas today will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to the region, according to meteorologists.
Showers throughout the day and wind gusts up to 20 mph are in today’s forecast, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office.
The high today is expected to be 45, with a low around 33. The chance of rain is expected to taper off to 20% by midnight.
Clearing skies and slightly warmer temperatures are in the forecast after Tuesday’s showers.
Wednesday should be sunny with a high of 56 and a low around 33. Thursday should be sunny with a high of 57 and a low of 38. Friday should be sunny with a high of 60 and a low at 41.
Sunny skies should continue through the weekend, according to forecasters. Saturday’s high should be 67 and the low should be 45, while Sunday’s high should be near 70.
