The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lufkin teen on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child Wednesday.
Eric Alexander Dixon, 17, was booked into the county jail Wednesday and posted bond the same day. This appears to be his only arrest in Angelina County.
The sheriff’s office began investigating Dixon’s case on March 2, after a pre-teen’s mother said her daughter was assaulted over the weekend. The girl received a forensic interview at Harold’s House and said her mother left the house to go out of town on Feb. 29 and left the girl with teen family members.
Later in the night, the girl said she invited Dixon and another man over. The girl said they began to have intercourse, but said she told them to stop as it was hurting her, according to Dixon’s arrest affidavit. She also thought Dixon may have recorded the incident.
Additionally, the girl said Dixon took her phone following the incident and a struggle ensued as she tried to get it back, the affidavit states. A member of her family went into the room to check on the noise.
