Charlotte Henley has announced her retirement as the director of educational services for the Ellen Trout Zoo after more than 42 years of service.
Henley said the time felt right, especially because the education department is in a really good spot at the moment. Zoo Educator Whitney Heckler will be succeeding Henley as director.
In general, the thing Henley is most proud of in her career is developing the education department from the ground up. During her first years in the field, she worked at the Tulsa Zoo, which had a thriving education department.
“When I moved to Lufkin, there was no education department,” she said. “We convinced the city manager, Mr. Harvey Westerholm at the time, that it would be an asset to the zoo to have an education department.”
Henley worked for free as a volunteer for one year and demonstrated that the schools and other groups would be receptive to having someone dedicated to that part of the operation, she said.
“We started developing the program, and over time, the operation has gotten a lot more sophisticated in terms of partnerships with school districts, with the Texas Education Agency and other organizations,” she said. “It’s grown to the point that we have a far-reaching effect. Here in East Texas, we serve 24 school districts.”
A press release from the zoo said that Henley has reached nearly 400,000 students through the department. She developed a program for second-grade students called What Animals Eat in which students learn about and then actually feed herbivores, omnivores and carnivores.
She also orchestrated in-zoo and in-school Wildlife on Wheels programs to bring zoo ambassador animals to area classrooms. The Zoo Safari and Junior Zookeeper summer camps for students were also a result of Henley’s tenure.
Henley also functioned as the zoo registrar, managing animal records, permits and licensing.
“She has been instrumental with the design and development of the large cat exhibits, the zoo’s entrance, the giraffe/rhinoceros exhibits, the hippoquarium and the education center/administration complex,” the press release reads. “Her accomplishments and contributions to the zoo, the city and the citizens of Lufkin are too many to properly acknowledge here. She will be sorely missed, but she has our best wishes in her retirement.”
Henley said two things stoked her passion about her work: “I realize the importance of the environment and the planet that we inhabit. If we don’t take care of it, we will be the ones who suffer, or our children will.
“The other thing is I like being around the kids. I love sharing the passion for animals with them. It’s fun to see how they react to it.”
Henley said she is hopeful that the zoo will continue to grow and develop, and she is excited about the gorilla forest project and the master plan to move across the lake to provide even more space for the zoo and more experiences for the public.
“I’d love to say thank you,” Henley said. “I’ve had the support of the city, I’ve had the support of my coworkers, some of them who have gone on to become zoo directors now, and I’ve had the support of the parents who trust us to take their children and do great programming with them.”
As for herself, Henley said she is looking forward to taking some “me time,” including lots of travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.