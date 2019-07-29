In nearly every community there is an epidemic of drug and alcohol abuse, addiction and cycling through the justice system in the same pattern over and over again.
Men and women are admitted into rehab programs and then thrown back into the community as soon as they are done — back to the same friends, the same routines and a lot of times, the same old lifestyle. Angelina County’s 217th District Court judge, Bob Inselmann, is trying to help end that cycle in Lufkin.
Inselmann runs a drug court and said, “We’re sending women back to the same toxic environment, and they fail, and we act like this is a surprise.” So with the help of Kelley Moore, they are transforming Lufkin’s Mantooth House into the place that eight newly sober women will soon call home.
Moore is a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children going through Child Protective Services custody cases. Throughout her time with CASA, she has seen many women who were addicts lose custody of their children. Those experiences were her motivation to help open the Mantooth House as a sober living home for women.
“We can offer lots of assistance as far as job-skill training, support groups and a family atmosphere for her to get back on her feet and back into the community again living that life of recovery,” Moore said. She explained how the women will have responsibilities such as cooking their own food, keeping things in the home tidy, having either a job or being enrolled in school, and continuing with their recovery programs. A doable amount of rent will be paid each month, from which part will go to helping the women have a deposit for a place to live once they leave the Mantooth House.
Both Moore and Inselmann strongly believe in giving the women who will live in the Mantooth House every resource possible to make their transition back into society a smooth one. Various church groups and women’s groups around the community will be offering “cooking lessons, art classes, yoga, exercise, Bible studies … the full gamut of opportunities to keep these women busy and to teach them life skills.”
Moore also emphasized that the ultimate goal for women in the house that have children in CPS custody will be getting their children back.
Before opening their doors, the Mantooth House is seeking a House Mom who is “a mature lady in recovery, someone who has experience with addiction and also faith-based” Moore said. “Some knowledge with addiction and recovery.”
Applications to live in the house are open, and all of the information can be found at info@themantoothhouse.com.
