The trial of Bobby Woods Jr. began Wednesday.
Woods, 21, is on trial for capital murder of a person under six years of age in the August 2015 drowning death of Mason Cuttler. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested him following accusations that he pushed the child into a pond on Aug. 16, 2015. Authorities spent hours searching for Mason before he was discovered dead in the pond in the early hours of Aug. 17.
Woods appeared before state District Judge Paul White Wednesday represented by attorneys John Tunnell and Carter Meyers. After pleading not guilty, prosecutors Ken Dies, an assistant district attorney, and District Attorney Joe Martin made opening statements.
“The evidence is going to demonstrate that for eleven days in August of 2015, the defendant spoke words of evil, words of deceit, words of death,” Dies said in reference to the 11-day period in which investigators attempted to determine what had caused Mason to fall in the pond while questioning the statements made by Woods and his then-girlfriend, Billie Jean Cuttler. Cuttler is facing the same charges as Woods.
“Over the course of eleven days in August, the defendant pretended to be angry, wanted to take revenge on whoever murdered Mason Cuttler,” Dies said. “Over the course of the eleven days in August, following Mason’s terror-filled deprivation of the very air we breathe, enjoyed the companionship of his co-conspirator.
“For eleven days in August, the defendant cloaked himself in innocence, giving different versions of what it was that occurred. As it is always, when you lie, when you deceive, when you speak words of evil, of death, it unravels.”
Dies argued Woods and Cuttler co-conspired to kill Mason to make room for their own child. He also said ACSO investigators on the case had managed to come to the conclusion that Woods had pushed Mason in the pond due to persistence, a factor Tunnell argued against in his opening statements.
“False confessions, they do occur,” Tunnell said. “They occur for a variety of different reasons. There are certain factors you can look to that raise the possibility, that create the atmosphere where a person who is not guilty confesses to something they did not do.”
Tunnell said Woods is not intellectually disabled, but is on the borderline. He also noted Woods’ young age at the time of questioning and said it could affect the interrogations.
Woods was 17 at the time of the investigation and his subsequent arrest. At one point during the investigation before his arrest, Tunnell noted his client asked to leave. Instead, he was asked more questions.
Tunnell also implied Cuttler had manipulated Woods into the act and that Mason had wandered off from his home before, which Mason’s mother, Brandi Wonzer verified.
Wonzer reflected on life before Mason’s death and fought off tears as she recalled the last time she saw her son and her reaction to the discovery of his body. She said Woods and Mason seemed to have a good relationship. She said Mason was afraid of the pond and feared snakes may have been in it.
“I wound up crying myself to sleep in the back room,” she said. “Kevin (Mason’s father) said Bobby wanted to talk to me.”
When she spoke to Bobby later in the day, she said Bobby kept saying he was sorry and asked what he could do to help. Wonzer said she thought that was normal, and that she thought Woods was just trying to express his condolences. As for Cuttler, Wonzer said she didn’t seem to react.
Later, Wonzer said she listened through a wall to Woods and Cuttler, and overheard them discussing which story they should stick to. Martin asked Wonzer for her observations of Woods’ intelligence and she said he’s “pretty smart when he wants to be.”
Tunnell asked Wonzer about Woods and Cuttler’s relationship. She said Woods “bowed down” to her. Wonzer also said Mason and Cuttler’s relationship was different in that she would try to bond with him whereas he would have days that he didn’t want to be around her.
Wonzer also testified that Cuttler made Woods believe she was pregnant despite numerous failed pregnancy tests. Wonzer said she told Cuttler and Woods that Cuttler wasn’t pregnant.
Law enforcement officers involved with the search for Mason the day of his death testified. Former Department of Public Safety officer Denman Dunkin, game warden James Barge and former ACSO investigator Patrick Nichols discussed their involvement with the search and the effect it left on them when Mason was discovered in the pond.
Dunkin was the first to find Mason and called upon commanders in the search, including Barge, to verify. Nichols retrieved Mason’s body.
A neighbor of the home Mason lived at also testified and spoke about how she saw both Cuttler and Woods during the search; they had come to her home to tell her Mason was missing. When asked by Dies, she said Woods seemed to be a “bright young man.”
The court went into recess following Wonzer’s testimony.
